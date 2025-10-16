Sail to India’s only active volcano: Barren Island cruise route, fare, and online booking details Starting October 24, 2025, travellers can sail from Port Blair to India’s only active volcano on a new round-trip cruise. The voyage covers the Port Blair–Barren Island route overnight with fares between Rs 3,180 and Rs 8,310 and optional meal plans.

New Delhi:

There’s something magical about a volcano, a rugged, mysterious power that’s both terrifying and awe-inspiring. For years, India’s only active volcano, located on Barren Island in the Andaman Sea, has been off-limits to most people, reserved for scientists and daring expeditions. But now, that’s changing. A new round-trip cruise from Port Blair is opening the door, not just to a distant, smoky silhouette, but to a journey into one of nature’s most dramatic features.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration will soon launch a round-voyage cruise service from Port Blair to India's only active volcano at Barren Island, an official said.

This service from Port Blair would provide a unique experience to tourists, offering them spectacular views of the lone active volcano in the Indian sub-continent, the official said.

Commissioner of Shipping and Managing Director of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO), Chanchal Yadav, told PTI that "The initiative to boost tourism was taken by the Directorate of Shipping Services, under the directives of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. We have decided to commence round-voyage cruise service fortnightly to Barren Island from Port Blair."

"The round voyage to Barren Island will operate fortnightly, subject to weather conditions. The service will commence its inaugural voyage on October 24 from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair. This will be a round trip from Port Blair to Barren Island and back with no disembarkation at Barren Island," she said.

Barren Island cruise route and itinerary details

The cruise will depart Port Blair’s Haddo Wharf every Friday at 9:00 PM.

It arrives near Barren Island on Saturday morning, gives passengers time to view and absorb the volcanic site, then heads back to Port Blair — reaching home by around 4:00 PM.

It’s a round-voyage cruise, meaning you don’t disembark onto the island (for safety) but observe it from a secure distance.

About Barren Island — The Only Active Volcano in India

Barren Island is uninhabited, about 140 km from Port Blair, and covers around 8.34 square km in area.

It’s India’s only confirmed active volcano, located on a tectonic boundary, and has had recorded eruptions in past years (including recently in September 2025).

The volcano’s past eruptions have been moderate; they’re not the explosive kind you see in movies, but enough to make the island’s slopes black, rugged, and otherworldly.

Cruise fare, cabins, and meal plans

There are different accommodation options on the cruise: Coral Suite (2-berth), Reef Suite, Island Breeze, and Dormitory (Lagoon) for 16–24 people.

The fares range from ≈ Rs 3,180 to ≈ Rs 8,310 per person, depending on the choice of cabin.

Meals (breakfast, lunch, evening tea, etc.) are bundled into the ticket or available via coupon/meal plans.

"So far, the response is very good as Coral and Reef Suites berths are all sold out. Island Breeze is 50 per cent sold out, and 21 berths out of 346 seats at dormitories have been sold so far," the Commissioner of Shipping said.

Food will be provided for the entire round voyage for an additional charge of Rs 2,000 per passenger. This inclusive meal coupon covers Bed Tea/Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks and High Tea.

This new service marks a pivotal development in the tourist sector for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Directorate of Shipping Services is committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and memorable journey for all passengers. All efforts are in hand to make this voyage a memory forever. The Directorate of Shipping Services is geared towards offering more such exciting experiences for tourists in the future, the officer said.

How to book Barren Island cruise tickets online

Travellers can book their tickets for this voyage online via the Directorate of Shipping Services e-ticketing portal (https://dss.andamannicobar.gov.in/eticketing) with effect from Saturday (October 11), she added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

