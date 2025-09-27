World Rivers Day 2025: 5 gorgeous Indian river destinations you should explore From spiritual ghats to adventurous rapids, India’s rivers are not only lifelines of culture and spirituality but also stunning travel destinations. Here are some gorgeous Indian river destinations you should explore.

World Rivers Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. The day aims to raise awareness about rivers, their importance, and the need for their conservation and protection. This year, it will be celebrated on September 28. India is home to several rivers, and along these river sides are beautiful destinations that you can visit.

Ganga at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The Ganga flowing through Varanasi is both spiritual and scenic. Sunrise boat rides along the ghats and the famous Ganga Aarti create a magical atmosphere that draws travelers from around the world.

Brahmaputra River, Assam

The mighty Brahmaputra is known for its wide expanse, shifting islands, and beauty. Cruising along the river lets you explore Majuli, which is the world’s largest river island, and spot rare wildlife like the Gangetic dolphin.

Teesta River, Sikkim & West Bengal

Surrounded by Himalayan landscapes, the Teesta is famous for its turquoise waters. Adventure seekers flock here for river rafting, while nature lovers enjoy its scenic valleys and surroundings.

Mandovi River, Goa

Known as the lifeline of Goa, the Mandovi offers picturesque cruises, floating casinos, and spectacular sunsets. The riverfront buzzes with energy, blending natural beauty with Goa’s vibrant culture.

Narmada River, Madhya Pradesh

The Narmada flows through marble cliffs at Bhedaghat, creating the spectacular Dhuandhar Falls. A moonlit boat ride along the marble rocks is an unforgettable experience that showcases the river’s grandeur.

