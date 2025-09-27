World Tourism Day 2025: Indian towns that could be the next Goa There are several other cities and towns in India that have the potential to grow as tourist destinations like that of Goa. These towns have untouched landscapes, heritage, wellness, and water sports, which could make them India’s next big beach destinations. Here are some of these towns.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day highlights how tourism is more than just an economic sector; it is a catalyst for social progress, delivering education, employment, and creating new opportunities for all. Some places in India are very popular among tourists, one of them is Goa. With the beaches, historic sites, cafes and more, Goa is buzzing with tourists.

There are several other cities and towns in India that have the potential to grow as tourist destinations like that of Goa. These towns have untouched landscapes, heritage, wellness, and water sports, which could make them India’s next big beach destinations. Read on to know about some of these towns.

1. Gokarna, Karnataka

Once a quiet temple town, Gokarna has transformed into a paradise with pristine beaches like Om, Kudle, and Paradise. Unlike Goa’s commercial vibe, Gokarna still has a rustic charm. Affordable stays, yoga retreats, and beach cafes make it attractive for both spiritual seekers and partygoers.

2. Varkala, Kerala

Known for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala has a mix of wellness tourism, beach shacks, and vibrant nightlife. With Ayurveda centres, surfing spots, and budget guesthouses, it attracts international travellers. It’s less crowded than Goa but offers equally rich experiences.

3. Diu, Daman & Diu

Diu has Portuguese heritage with sandy beaches, offering a Goan-like vibe without the rush. With alcohol available at lower prices, colonial architecture, and serene beaches, it’s gaining traction among tourists who want a laid-back beach escape without the heavy crowds.

4. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Tarkarli is gaining popularity for its crystal-clear waters, white sands, and water sports. The relatively unexplored town attracts adventure enthusiasts and those looking for a quieter beach experience.

5. Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam remains a favourite with tourists, thanks to its crescent-shaped beaches lined with coconut palms. This is a traditional fishing village, which also has opportunities for water sports. This creates a blend of adventure and serenity.

6. Mandarmani & Shankarpur, West Bengal

On India’s eastern coast, these towns are slowly developing into beach holiday hubs. With long motorable beaches, seafood delicacies, and beach resorts, they are becoming the “Goa of the East,” attracting both families and youth looking for seaside fun.

7. Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Mahabalipuram’s ancient shore temples overlook lively beaches, which are ideal for surfing. With its rich history, artistic community, and relaxed vibe, this town promises culture blended with coastal leisure.

