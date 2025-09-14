Things to do in Munnar: A complete guide to Kerala’s scenic hill station Discover the best things to do in Munnar, Kerala’s scenic hill station. From sunrise at Top Station and tea estate walks to Mattupetty Lake, waterfalls, and the Tea Museum, explore Munnar’s charm along with tips on how to reach this rural escape.

New Delhi:

Munnar is one of those places where the air feels like a soft hug, and every view whispers “pause, breathe, repeat.” Set in the Western Ghats, this hill station in Kerala steals hearts with its rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and tranquil lakes. It’s made it onto Asia’s Top 8 Rural Escapes for good reason.

If you’re planning a trip, here are some things you absolutely shouldn’t miss, the kind of spots that make you slow down, take photos, and feel deeply happy you left the city behind.

You must do this in Munnar

Lover’s Lane through the tea gardens

Nothing says Munnar like wandering through hill after hill of lush, emerald tea bushes. Whether you bounce out early to catch sunrise peeking over dew-tipped leaves or stroll through paths between plucking women, there’s magic in every breath of the tea-scented air. Don’t skip the tea estates like those near the KDHP Tea Museum, where you can learn how your chai was born, from leaf to cup.

Chase waterfalls and chilling water spots

(Image Source : PEXELS)Attukal Waterfalls is a must-visit natural escape in Munnar

Munnar’s landscapes aren’t just about rolling hills; there’s drama in its waterways too. Attukal Waterfalls is a must-see cascade tucked amid thick forest; the trek there is as rewarding as the view. If you feel adventurous, find hidden springs or streams nearby: there’s something wildly refreshing about dipping your toes in cool, monsoon-fed water surrounded by jungle.

Sunrise at Top Station

Wake up early, pack a light sweater, and head to Top Station. Watching the sun kiss the valleys and reveal mist-filled layers of green below is the kind of image that sticks in your mind long after you leave. On clear mornings, the views stretch into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, and you’ll see why this place feels like nature’s own cathedral.

Tranquil moments by Mattupetty Dam and Lake

Thirty minutes or so from town, Mattupetty Dam is where reflections happen, on the glassy water, and in you. Boating across the lake with a cool breeze, spotting birds, or resting by shaded benches with nothing but water and hills for company, it’s one of the best spots to just be.

Wander through the Tea Museum

Time travel through tea! The KDHP Tea Museum takes you behind the scenes to see how tea is planted, harvested, and processed. The old machinery, the smell of dried tea leaves, the stories of labour and legacy, it’s not just education, it’s a connection. Come for the knowledge, stay for the calm vibes.

How to reach Munnar

Getting to Munnar is part of the adventure. The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, about 110 km away, with plenty of road options, buses, taxis, or private cars waiting to whisk you uphill. If you’re arriving by train, the closest major station is Aluva, also around 110 km from Munnar.

Most travellers, though, swear by the scenic road journey from Kochi or nearby towns. As you wind your way up, you’ll pass gushing waterfalls, spice plantations perfuming the air, and mountain roads that reveal Munnar’s beauty one curve at a time. It’s not just a commute; it’s your first taste of the magic waiting at the top.

Munnar is one of those rare places that does both; it gives you peace when you need to stop, and it gives you scenes that make your heart skip when you look up. Whether you’re sipping chai, chasing waterfall spray, or just watching mist drift over tea gardens, it’s a place that reminds you how beautiful “slow travel” can be. Pack comfy shoes, a camera, and a mood ready to wander, because in Munnar, every moment is a postcard.