Rannvijay Singha’s recent pictures from California will sow the adventure seed in you!

Rannvijay Singha’s recent pictures from California trip will sow the adventure seed in you!

Adventure enthusiast, famous Television personality and a sports freak Rannvijay Singha is giving everyone an adrenaline rush with his recent trip to California. A peek into his recent trip to the state along with his brother-in-law is a perfect way to understand why California is the top destination for adventure seekers. From exploring San Francisco’s streets to the Old Sacramento Tour and Hiking and Jet Skiing in Lake Tahoe he is giving us major travel goals!

When asked about his experience he said, "California is always a good idea. If you like to get out and try new things, this is the place to be. This is my first time visiting Northern California and both my brother in law Ankit and I had an amazing time. We covered San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Sacramento and tried so many different activities and food and met so many wonderful people. Travel is so important and I encourage everyone to get out there, to be active, try new experiences and dare to Dream Big!"

California happens to be one of the exciting outdoor destinations. From the picturesque Golden Gate Bridge to the breathtaking vistas of Lake Tahoe, the territory comprising the golden state is a diverse, alluring and awe-inspiring landscape. Meanwhile, have a look at how Rannvijay along with his brother-in-law enjoyed some of the activities at the place.

Safari Rose Cruise, Lake Tahoe California

Cityscape at Hilton San Francisco

Adventure in Lake Tahoe!

Chase Centre – The new home venue of the Golden State Warriors – The Basket Ball Team

Gold Bug Mine in Placerville, Gold Country California

Rannvijay with his brother-in-law at Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

Urban Graffiti at Clarion Alley, San Francisco

On the Carousel at Pier 39, San Francisco

Talking about work front, he is currently seen as the ringmaster in the popular MTV reality show Roadies Real Heroes. Under him, there are gang-leaders in the form of Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Prince Narula, Sandeep Singh, and Nikhil Chinapa. Apart from Roadies, he is also seen playing the role of a judge in Splitsvilla along with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone.

