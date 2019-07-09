Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roadies Real Heroes: Prince Narula finally takes his revenge from Neha Dhupia in this manner

The sixteenth season of popular MTV show Roadies Real Heroes that began in the month of February this year is taking some interesting twists of events. The last episode of the show saw how the contestants after the poll-khol task sat for a discussion later which the vote-out was discussed. Not only this, gang-leader Prince Narula in a smart way took his revenge from Neha Dhupia. Next day when the task resumed, the leaders Nikhil Chinapa and Neha became an alliance and stood against Prince, Sandeep Singh, and Raftaar.

The arguments became strong and Neha asks the contestants to give them the name of the person who told them to vote out. They take Raftaar’s name later which the rapper loses his calm and says, “I will save you from all the Nehas in the country.” During the question and answer round, Prince answers the question correctly and removes Tara from Neha’s gang.

Sandeep takes a step against Neha who along with Nikhil is out of the game. Raftaar upsets Aarushi as he asks Nikhil to take away her immunity. Prince is announced as the winner of the immunity task later which the ringmaster Rannvijay Singha announces the auction round. Prince is happy after winning the maximum coins to start the auction. It’s the revenge of the previous time which is on his mind when Neha took Kashish from his gang.

Prince’s plan makes Sohail go to Neha’s team, Simran into Nikhil’s team, Sahiba and Tara to Sandeep’s gang. Neha brings back Milind in her team. It will be exciting to see how further events will shape up in the show.

