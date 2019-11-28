Move over Europe, America; 5 African countries to visit for your next vacation

Planning your next vacation and still thinking about the cliched old destinations? Yes, we are talking about Europe, America and all the other places that are in the bucket list of every traveller. While these continents are home to some of the most beautiful, over-explored and over-hyped destinations, it's time that you move past them and visit the unexplored land- Africa. The 'dark continent' hosts some of the rarest and most exquisite flora and fauna in the world and can you provide you with experiences that no other place can.

So, we have compiled a list of these 5 countries in Africa that will leave you in awe of this continent.

Tanzania-

Mount Kilimanjaro

Home to Mount Kilimanjaro, one of the most famous hiking destinations in the world, Tanzania is probably one of the most under-rated travel destinations in the world. The great migration- where 2 million wildebeest, zebra, and gazelle make a migratory circle from the Masa Mara in Kenya to the Serengeti in Tanzania and back again is one of the most beautiful sights to behold. Tanazania also boasts of the most exquisite wildlife in the world. Safaris are a must-go here!

Morocco-

Morocco

Famous spice markets, teas and rugs and carpets, Morocco is the best meeting point of Arabic, western and African cultures. The country's most famous cities- Marrakech, Tangier, Fez and Rabat—offer a look into ancient traditions and culture dating back to over 10,000 years. Djemaa el Fna is the largest market in Morocco and biggest square in Africa and is totally worth a visit.

For those looking for experiences different than city life, Morocco can offer you varied experiences- from camel rides in the great Sahara desert to sleeping under the stars.

Uganda-

Gorillas in Uganda

If you are a person who loves wildlife, Uganda will provide you the most wonderful encounter with the rarest life forms. It is one of only three countries in the world where you can see the glorious mountain gorillas in the wild. The lush green rainforests, beautiful flora and exotic animals will make your experience worth-while.

Egypt-

The Great Pyramids

A travel list dedicated to Africa can never be complete without Eqypt on it. The home to the pyramids- one of the seven wonders in the world and the epicentre of Western civilization in Africa, Egypt is an unmissable part of the continent. A cruise on the Nile, visit to the museums containing artifacts belonging to the pyramids and tombs and a stroll around the modern, yet old Cairo will make for one of the most exciting experiences of your life.

Zambia and Zimbabwe-

Victoria Falls

Experience the majesty of Victoria Falls, the largest waterfalls in the world in these countries. White water rafting in the Zambezi river amongst the hippos and crocodiles and beautiful walking safaris in wonderful national parks like South Luangwa and the Lower Zambezi. The best part about this country is its rawness- a very rare factor hardly found any place you go!