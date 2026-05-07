Shani Jayanti 2026: Why wearing a black thread on this day is considered auspicious

New Delhi:

Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 16, 2026. Every year, the festival of Shani Jayanti is observed on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya. On this day, devotees perform puja and charity to seek the blessings of Shani Maharaj. Along with this, many remedies are also followed to get the auspicious results of the planet Saturn. One of the many remedies done on Shani Jayanti is related to the black thread.

If you follow this simple remedy related to black thread on Shani Jayanti, the doors of progress open, and you may also receive wealth and prosperity. Today, we will tell you about this simple remedy.

On Shani Jayanti, do this remedy by wearing a black thread

The colour black is associated with Lord Shani Dev, so wearing a black thread helps ward off the negative effects of Saturn. It also helps reduce the negative effects of Rahu and Ketu. Wearing a black thread removes troubles from your life and brings progress. It also protects you from the evil eye and brings good luck. On Shani Jayanti, you should wear it according to the method described below.

This time, Shani Jayanti also falls on a Saturday, so you should buy a black thread on this day.

After purchasing the black thread, you should take it to any Shani or Bhairav temple.

After this, you should purify the black thread with Ganga water.

Once purified, you should tie seven or eight knots on the thread. These knots are considered symbols of protection.

After that, chant the mantra of Lord Shani, ‘Om Sham Shanischaraya Namah’ at least 108 times.

After this, you should wear the black thread. Men should wear it on their right wrist or right foot, while women should wear it on their left hand or foot.

After wearing the black thread, you should avoid wearing a red or yellow thread on your body, even by mistake.

Benefits of wearing a black thread

Wearing a black thread improves the position of Saturn, Rahu and Ketu in your horoscope. It also reduces the negative effects of Sade Sati and Dhaiyya. Wearing a black thread also provides relief from the evil eye. It wards off negative energy and leaves you feeling refreshed. Wearing it on Shani Jayanti further enhances its auspicious effects.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Shani Amavasya 2026: Troubled by Sade Sati or Dhaiya? These 5 remedies are believed to bring relief