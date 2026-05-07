Shani Amavasya 2026: Troubled by Sade Sati or Dhaiya? These 5 remedies are believed to bring relief

New Delhi:

In Hindu beliefs, Shani Amavasya is considered one of the most important days to seek the blessings of Shani Dev. The day is also known as Shani Jayanti and Shanishchari Amavasya, and many devotees believe it helps reduce the effects of Shani-related troubles in life.

People dealing with Shani Sade Sati or Shani Dhaiya especially consider this day highly powerful for prayers and remedies. This year, Shani Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. Here are five commonly followed remedies believed to help please Shani Dev.

5 powerful remedies for Shani Amavasya

1. Light a lamp under a Peepal tree

On the evening of Shani Amavasya, light a mustard oil diya under a Peepal tree. Add a few black sesame seeds to the lamp as well. After lighting the diya, walk around the tree seven times. It is believed this remedy helps reduce the effects of Shani Dosha.

2. Perform “Chhaya Daan”

Chhaya Daan is considered an important remedy for people affected by Shani Sade Sati or Dhaiya. Take a bronze or iron bowl and fill it with mustard oil. Look at your reflection in the oil. After that, donate the bowl along with the oil to someone in need or leave it at a Shani temple. Many people believe this remedy helps remove difficulties and negativity from life.

3. Donate black-coloured items

Donating certain items on Shani Amavasya is considered very auspicious.

Commonly donated things include:

Black sesame seeds

Black clothes

Iron utensils

Mustard oil

Black urad dal

According to beliefs, donating these items on Shani Amavasya helps reduce Shani-related troubles and brings relief from negativity.

4. Chant Shani mantras

Visit a Shani temple on this day and chant a Shani mantra at least 108 times. Devotees believe this brings the special blessings of Shani Dev. The mantra mentioned for chanting is: “ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः”

5. Worship Lord Hanuman

Worshipping Hanuman on Shani Amavasya is also considered beneficial. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on this day is believed to reduce the effects of Sade Sati or Dhaiya. Many devotees perform Hanuman prayers alongside Shani worship for relief and protection.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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