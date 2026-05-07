Vat Savitri Vrat: Why raw thread is wrapped around banyan tree 7 times

New Delhi:

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered one of the most important fasts observed by married Hindu women for the long life, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. One of the most recognisable rituals of the festival is tying raw cotton thread around the banyan tree while performing parikrama. Nonetheless, in terms of religious doctrine, there are many other aspects of symbolism associated with the whole practice.

What is the reason for Hindus worshipping the banyan tree on the occasion of Vat Savitri Vrat?

The banyan tree, commonly referred to as the Vat Vriksha, holds religious significance in the Hindu tradition, symbolising longevity, stability, and immortality. According to religious beliefs, the following deities reside within the banyan tree:

Brahma lives in the roots

Vishnu lives in the stem

Shiva lives in the branches

As such, worshipping the banyan tree is believed to earn blessings from the Trinity as well as protection for their family and marital life. The ritual is also connected to the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan, where Savitri’s devotion and determination compelled Lord Yama to restore her husband’s life.

Why is the raw thread tied seven times around the tree?

As part of the ritual, married ladies tie raw cotton threads seven times around the banyan tree by doing parikrama. As per religious traditions, the significance of the seven ties is as follows:

Seven lives together

Safety from all kinds of hindrances

Making the marriage strong

Wealth and happiness in married life

Some devotees also consider it a sign of a protective shield for their husbands and family members.

Symbolism of thread spiritually

A thread is considered to be a sign of devotion, commitment, and prayer to the Almighty. The meaning behind the practice is considered to be that of women asking for blessings from their gods as they unite:

Longevity

Stability

Devotion

Protection

Family’s welfare

Moreover, some religious practices view the seven turns as seven marital vows in Hindu culture.

What is the correct way to tie the thread?

According to ritual practices, the thread should be wrapped around the tree in a clockwise direction while completing the parikrama. Devotees are advised not to leave the rounds incomplete during the ritual.

Women usually pray for:

Husband’s long life

Family happiness

Marital harmony

Protection from difficulties

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 date

According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 will be observed on May 16, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts

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