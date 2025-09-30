Navratri 2025 today: Which Navratra is on September 30 and who is worshipped On 30 September 2025, Navratri is in its 9th day but 8th Navratra. Today is Ashtami, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri with puja, aarti and Kanya Pujan.

New Delhi:

Navratri 2025 has entered a very special phase. Today, 30 September 2025, is the 9th day of Navratri but the 8th Navratra. This rare overlap happens because the Chaturthi tithi spanned across two days, creating one extra Navratra in the lunar calculation.

For devotees, this means today is celebrated as Durga Ashtami, one of the most powerful and auspicious days of the festival. The day is marked with grand pujas, fasting, Kanya Pujan rituals, and worship of Maa Mahagauri.

Today’s Navratri day and significance

On September 30, 2025, it is both the 9th day of Navratri and the 8th Navratra. While this may sound confusing, the calendar overlap is considered highly sacred in Hindu tradition. Devotees believe worship on this day brings double blessings.

Why it is 9th day but 8th Navratra

Normally, the days and tithis align perfectly. But this year, Chaturthi was spread over two days, which added an extra Navratri day. Therefore, while the festival has reached its 9th calendar day, it remains the 8th Navratra in terms of worship sequence.

Which goddess is worshipped today

Today’s Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped for purity, peace, and prosperity. Devotees offer white flowers, kheer, and perform Kanya Pujan to honour her divine blessings.

Thus, 30 September 2025 is observed as the 9th day of Navratri but the 8th Navratra. On this Ashtami, devotees seek Maa Mahagauri’s blessings for removing obstacles and bringing peace and prosperity into their lives.

