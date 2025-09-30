Durga Ashtami 2025 wishes: Maha Ashtami greetings in Hindi, English, Bengali and Telugu with images Durga Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30. Share Maha Ashtami wishes, greetings and images in Hindi, English, Bengali and Telugu to celebrate with loved ones.

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami or Maha Durgashtami, will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. This sacred occasion is considered one of the most powerful days of Navratri and Durga Puja, when devotees worship Maa Durga in her most splendid and divine form. According to the Panchang, Ashtami Tithi begins at 16:31 on September 29 and ends at 18:06 on September 30, 2025 (Kolkata time).

Maha Ashtami rituals include Mahasnan, Shodashopachar Puja, Kumari Puja, and invocation of the nine Shaktis of Durga. On this day, young girls are revered as the living embodiment of Goddess Durga. Sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings with family and friends has become an essential part of the celebration, spreading blessings of strength, peace, and prosperity.

Durga Ashtami wishes in English

Here are heartfelt English wishes to share the blessings of Durga Ashtami 2025:

Wishing you strength and peace on this sacred Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga bless your home with joy and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami! Stay strong, blessed, and happy. On Maha Ashtami, may your prayers bring positivity in life. Wishing you divine energy and courage this Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga guide you through challenges with strength. Happy Durga Ashtami! Celebrate with devotion and love. May Maa Durga’s blessings light your path with success. Wishing you health, happiness, and harmony on Ashtami. Happy Maha Ashtami! May you find peace and strength. On this day, may Maa Durga shower endless blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami! Stay courageous and inspired. May Maa Durga’s grace protect you from negativity. Wishing you prosperity and happiness on Maha Ashtami. Happy Durga Ashtami! Let joy and devotion fill your heart. May your family be blessed with peace on this Ashtami. Happy Durga Ashtami! Celebrate with prayers and smiles. May Maa Durga bless you with strength and harmony. Happy Maha Ashtami! Let love and light guide your way. Wishing you spiritual strength and positivity today. May Maa Durga’s blessings bring peace in your home. Happy Ashtami! Celebrate with devotion and gratitude. May Maa Durga protect you from all obstacles. Happy Durga Ashtami! Share smiles and joy today. May this Ashtami bring harmony and divine blessings. Wishing you courage and new beginnings on Maha Ashtami. Happy Durga Ashtami! Stay inspired and fearless. May Maa Durga’s love bring happiness in abundance. Happy Maha Ashtami! Celebrate with family and faith. May your prayers on Durga Ashtami be fulfilled with grace.

Maha Ashtami wishes

Share these traditional Maha Ashtami wishes with loved ones:

Maha Ashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Maa Durga apka jeevan khushiyon se bharein. Is Maha Ashtami par Maa Durga aapko sahas aur shakti dein. Maa ke charanon mein prem aur shanti ki prapti ho. Maha Ashtami mubarak! Jeevan mein roshni aur sukh aaye. Maa Durga ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe. Maha Ashtami ki shubhkamna! Sapne poore ho jayein. Maa aapko sukh-shanti aur samriddhi ka vardaan dein. Is pavitra din Maa Durga apka jeevan alokit karein. Maha Ashtami par Maa aapki manokamna poori karein. Maa ke ashirwad se apka ghar sukhmayi ho. Shubh Maha Ashtami! Maa Durga aapke saath rahe. Maa ki daya se har mushkil door ho. Maha Ashtami ki hardik badhaiyaan! Jeevan safal ho. Maa aapko prem aur shanti de. Maha Ashtami mubarak! Hriday bhakti se bhara rahe. Maa ki kripa se sukh aur pragati ho. Maha Ashtami ki shubhkamna! Ghar mein sukh-shanti aaye. Maa Durga apka rakshan karein sada. Is Maha Ashtami par Maa ki shakti aapko mile. Jeevan mein anand aur prem bani rahe. Shubh Maha Ashtami! Maa Durga aapke sapno ko poora karein. Maa ki daya se aap nirbhay banein. Maha Ashtami ki hardik shubhkamna! Maa aapke hriday ko shuddh karein. Maha Ashtami mubarak! Hriday mein bhakti jagayein. Maa ki kripa se har dukh door ho. Maha Ashtami par Maa Durga aapko shakti pradaan karein. Ghar mein anant khushiyaan aayein. Maha Ashtami ki badhaiyaan! Maa aapke saath ho. Maa Durga apke jeevan ko divya banayein.

Durga Ashtami wishes in Hindi

Devotees greet each other in Hindi with these warm wishes:

Durga Ashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Maa Durga apke ghar sukh-shanti laayein. Aaj ke pavitra din Maa apke jeevan ko roshan karein. Durga Ashtami mubarak ho! Maa aapki manokamna poori karein. Maa ki daya se apka ghar anand se bhara rahe. Is Ashtami Maa aapko sahas aur shakti de. Shubh Ashtami! Jeevan mein sukh aur samriddhi aaye. Maa Durga apka raksha karein hamesha. Durga Ashtami par Maa apko prem aur shanti dein. Maa ke ashirwad se dukh door ho jayein. Durga Ashtami ki hardik badhai! Maa aapko pragati aur safalta dein. Shubh Ashtami! Jeevan mein naye raaste khulein. Maa aapko har mushkil se bachayein. Durga Ashtami mubarak! Maa apko khush rakhin. Maa Durga ki kripa sada bani rahe. Shubhkamna! Is Ashtami Maa apke saath rahein. Maa apke sapne poore karein. Durga Ashtami par Maa ki daya aapko mile. Maa aapko manobal aur sahas de. Shubh Ashtami! Maa apka jeevan alokik karein. Durga Ashtami ki badhaiyaan! Maa apke parivaar ko samriddhi se bharein. Durga Ashtami par Maa aapko shakti pradaan karein. Maa apke hriday mein prem jagayein. Shubh Ashtami! Maa Durga aapko shanti de. Maa apka jeevan anandmayi karein. Durga Ashtami ki shubhkamna! Maa apko vishesh vardaan dein. Maa Durga apki raksha karein sada. Durga Ashtami mubarak! Maa apke saath ho.

Durga Ashtami wishes in Telugu

Share these wishes in Telugu with family and friends:

Durga Ashtami shubhakankshalu! Amma mee intlo anandam pondagalara. Maa Durga ashirvadam mee jeevitam shakti to nimpagalara. Happy Durga Ashtami! Shanti mariyu sukhanni pondandi. Amma mee hrudayam premato nimpagalara. Durga Ashtami roju mee kutumbam santoshamto undalani korukuntunnanu. Maa Durga mee annitini rakshinchagalara. Shubha Ashtami! Mee jeevitam vijayalu to nimpagalara. Amma mee intlo samruddhi kalagali. Durga Ashtami ki hardik abhinandanalu. Maa Durga mee manokamanalu tirchagalara. Amma mee hrudayam dhairyam to nimpagalara. Durga Ashtami shubhakankshalu! Amma mee jeevitam velugu to nimpagalara. Shubha Ashtami roju mee intlo santosham undali. Amma mee kutumbam shanti to nilchagalara. Maa Durga mee hrudayam premato bharinchagalara. Happy Ashtami! Amma mee sahayam cheyagalara. Amma mee hrudayam balamto nimpagalara. Shubha Ashtami! Mee jeevitam dhairyam kalugali. Amma mee hrudayam santoshamto bharinchagalara. Durga Ashtami ki subhakankshalu! Amma mee kutumbam balamto undalani korukuntunnanu. Maa Durga mee hrudayam anandamto nimpagalara. Shubha Ashtami! Amma mee raksha cheyagalara. Amma mee hrudayam samruddhito bharinchagalara. Happy Durga Ashtami! Amma mee shubhalu kalagali. Amma mee manasulo shanti nilchagalara. Shubha Ashtami! Amma mee jeevitam prakasamto bharinchagalara. Maa Durga mee hrudayam premato nimpagalara. Durga Ashtami shubhakankshalu!

Maha Ashtami wishes in Bengali

Share these Bengali wishes to celebrate Subho Maha Ashtami:

Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa Durga tomar jibon sukhe bhore din. Ei Ashtamir dine Maa tomar hridoye prem jagan. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe anondo anuk. Ei din tomar mon shanti pabe Maa’r ashirbade. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar jibon alokito korun. Maa tomar shokti dan korun ei din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe roshni anuk. Ei din tomar mon bhakti te bhore uthuk. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone sukho din. Maa Durga tomar paribare shanti anuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar shokti o sahosh dan korun. Ei Ashtami tomar jibone notun alo anuk. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe prem din. Maa tomar shanti dan korun. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar mon alokito korun. Ei din tomar hridoye anondo bhore uthuk. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe shanti anuk. Maa tomar jibone notun shokti din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone roshni anuk. Ei pujoyer dine tomar mon bhakti bhore uthuk. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar paribare anondo anuk. Maa tomar grihe roshni din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone prem din. Ei Ashtami tomar jibon shukh shanti te bhore uthuk. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar hridoye bhakti din. Maa tomar jibone shokti jagan. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar shanti din. Ei din tomar grihe anando din. Subho Maha Ashtami! Maa tomar shokti o prem din. Maa Durga tomar grihe sukh shanti anuk.

Subho Ashtami wishes in Bengali

Greet loved ones with these Subho Ashtami messages in Bengali:

Subho Ashtami! Maa Durga tomar grihe anondo din. Ei din tomar jibone shokti o shanti anuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar hridoye prem din. Maa tomar jibone roshni din. Subho Ashtami! Maa Durga tomar hridoye bhakti jagan. Ei pujoyer din tomar mon alokito korun. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe shukh shanti anuk. Maa tomar jibone notun shokti din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe prem anuk. Ei din tomar mon pujoyer anonde bhore uthuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar hridoye anando jagan. Maa tomar shanti dan korun. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe sukh shanti anuk. Ei din tomar hridoye prem bhore uthuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone shokti din. Maa tomar grihe roshni o anondo din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone bhakti o prem anuk. Ei pujoyer dine tomar mon bhakti te bhore uthuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe sukho shanti din. Maa tomar jibone notun anondo din. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar hridoye bhakti jagan. Ei din tomar jibone notun alo anuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe shokti o shanti din. Maa tomar jibone prem o roshni anuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe anondo bhore uthuk. Ei din tomar mon sukhe anonde bhore uthuk. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar jibone sukh shanti din. Maa tomar hridoye prem jagan. Subho Ashtami! Maa tomar grihe shokti din. Ei din tomar jibone anondo o prem anuk.

Durga Ashtami wishes images

Celebrate the power of Maa Durga with these beautiful Durga Ashtami wishes images that you can share with family and friends on this sacred festival.

Ashtami wishes images

Looking for the perfect Ashtami wishes images? Here are divine pictures and greetings of Maa Durga to spread blessings, peace and positivity.

Durga Ashtami 2025 will be celebrated with devotion on September 30, 2025, with grand rituals and puja across India. Call it Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, the essence lies in seeking Maa Durga’s blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection.

Share these wishes in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali with your loved ones, and let the divine power of Maa Durga bring peace and happiness into every home.