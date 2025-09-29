Navratri Ashtami 2025: Date, puja time, significance and rituals explained Maha Ashtami 2025 falls on September 30. Celebrate Navratri Ashtami with puja, Kumari Puja, and rituals invoking all nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is one of the most important and sacred days of Navratri and Durga Puja. In 2025, Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Devotees across India observe this day with fasting, puja, and special rituals dedicated to Maa Durga.

This year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 16:31 on September 29, 2025, and ends at 18:06 on September 30, 2025. On this day, devotees perform Mahashtami puja, offer prayers, conduct Kumari Puja, and seek the blessings of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga.

Mahashtami Puja Time 2025

The exact timing of Ashtami Tithi is very important for devotees, as puja rituals, fasting, and Kumari Puja are aligned with it.

Durgashtami Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Ashtami Tithi Begins: 16:31 on September 29, 2025

16:31 on September 29, 2025 Ashtami Tithi Ends: 18:06 on September 30, 2025

Navratri 2025 Ashtami Significance

Maha Ashtami is the second day of Durga Puja and a spiritually powerful day in Navratri.

Puja begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja (similar to Maha Saptami, but without Prana Pratishtha).

Nine small pots are installed, representing the nine forms of Maa Durga, and worshipped with devotion.

Kumari Puja is a highlight of this day, where young unmarried girls are revered as living embodiments of Maa Durga.

Many devotees also observe fasts, perform Chandi Path, and offer pushpanjali during puja.

Ashtami Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The rituals of Maha Ashtami are performed with great devotion and purity in homes and pandals across India.

Mahasnan: Purification bath for the idol of Maa Durga.

Purification bath for the idol of Maa Durga. Shodashopachar Puja: Sixteen-step worship including offerings of flowers, kumkum, sweets, and prayers.

Sixteen-step worship including offerings of flowers, kumkum, sweets, and prayers. Invocation of Navadurga: All nine forms of Maa Durga are invoked and worshipped.

All nine forms of Maa Durga are invoked and worshipped. Kumari Puja: Young girls are invited, worshipped, and offered prasad, gifts, and blessings.

Young girls are invited, worshipped, and offered prasad, gifts, and blessings. Sandhi Puja: In some traditions, the transitional period between Ashtami and Navami is considered highly auspicious for prayers.

Maha Ashtami 2025 is not just a day of rituals but a reminder of Maa Durga’s power and blessings. Observing the puja with faith, performing Kumari Puja, and sharing devotion with family makes this day one of the most celebrated moments of Navratri.

With Ashtami Tithi falling on September 30, 2025, devotees will come together to seek courage, peace, and prosperity from Maa Durga.