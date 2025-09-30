Navratri 2025 9th day, September 30: Maa Mahagauri aarti, mantra, bhog and colour for Ashtami

Today, September 30, 2025, marks a special moment in Navratri. While it is the 9th day of Navratri, it is actually 8th Navratra because Chaturthi tithi spanned across two days. This rare occurrence gives devotees an extra day of worship.
On this day, Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped with devotion. She is believed to bless her devotees with peace, prosperity and relief from hardships.
Due to the overlap of Chaturthi tithi, this Navratri includes an extra day. Hence, while 30 September is observed as Ashtami, it is also counted as the 9th day of Navratri.
Who is Maa Mahagauri? Origin and significance
According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailputri in her youth was blessed with an extremely fair complexion. Because of this radiant beauty, she came to be known as Maa Mahagauri, symbolising purity and serenity.
Maa Mahagauri iconography and symbolism
Maa Mahagauri rides a bull (like Shailputri) and is known as Vrisharudha. She has four hands:
- Right hand 1: Trishul
- Right hand 2: Abhaya Mudra
- Left hand 1: Damaru
- Left hand 2: Varada Mudra
Her white attire and glowing complexion represent peace, clarity and purity.
Governing planet and divine powers
Maa Mahagauri is associated with the planet Rahu. Devotees believe her blessings help remove life obstacles, misfortunes, and negative influences.
Favourite flower, colour and bhog of Maa Mahagauri
- Favourite colour: White (Shwetambardhara – the one draped in white)
- Favourite flower: Night blooming jasmine
- Bhog: Kheer, coconut and white sweets are offered to please her.
Which colour to wear today
Pink.
Maa Mahagauri mantra and stuti
Mantra:
Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥
Stuti:
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥
Maa Mahagauri aarti
Jai Mahagauri jagat ki maya, Jai Uma Bhavani Jai Mahamaya।
Haridwar Kanakhal ke pasa, Mahagauri tera waha nivasa॥
Chandrakali aur mamta Ambe, Jai Shakti Jai Jai Maa Jagdambe॥
Bheema Devi Vimala Mata, Kaushik Devi jag vikhyata॥
Himachal ke ghar Gauri roop tera, Mahakali Durga hai swaroop tera॥
Sati hawan kund mein tha jalaya, Usi dhuye ne roop Kali banaya॥
Bana Dharma Singh jo sawari mein aaya, To Shankar ne Trishul apna dikhaya॥
Tabhi Maa ne Mahagauri naam paaya, Sharan aane wale ka sankat mitaya॥
Shanivaar ko teri puja jo karta, Maa bigda hua kaam uska sudharta॥
Bhakt bolo to soch tum kya rahe ho, Mahagauri Maa teri hardam hi Jai ho॥
The 9th day of Navratri 2025, celebrated as Ashtami, is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. Devotees worship her with aarti, mantra, bhog and rituals to seek blessings of peace, clarity and protection.