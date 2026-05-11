Apara Ekadashi vrat 2026: Everything devotees should know before observing the fast

New Delhi:

Apara Ekadashi is considered the most sacred Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the month of Jyeshtha, and observing the fast on this auspicious day is said to rid a person of his/her sins and offer him/her spiritual benefits along with peace and prosperity.

The date for Apara Ekadashi in the year 2026 will be May 13. According to the Hindu calendar, the tithi of Ekadashi will begin on May 12, 2026, at 2:52 PM and will end on May 13 at 1:29 PM.

Apara Ekadashi 2026: Date and timings

Apara Ekadashi Date: May 13, 2026 (Wednesday)

Ekadashi tithi beginning: May 12, 2026, at 2:52 PM

End of Ekadashi tithi: May 13, 2026, at 1:29 PM

Muhurat of Puja: 5:32 AM - 8:55 AM

Time for Parana: Between 5:31 AM and 8:14 AM on May 14, 2026

Why is Apara Ekadashi considered so crucial?

Apara means limitless and immense. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that fasting on this particular vrat with devoutness helps absolve all the sins.

Religious scriptures state that the significance of Apara Ekadashi was narrated by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira during the Mahabharata period. Devotees believe the fast helps in attaining peace, prosperity and spiritual purification.

Many devotees also worship the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu on this day.

Apara Ekadashi puja vidhi

Devotees usually begin preparations for the vrat from Dashami itself by following a satvik diet and avoiding tamasic food.

During Ekadashi, devotees usually get up early, take a sacred bath and wear clean clothes to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. The puja place usually gets decorated with a yellow cloth, which acts as a base for placing the idol or pictures of Lord Vishnu.

Steps of performing the puja include:

Lighting the diya and incense sticks

Offerings of Tulsi leaves, sandalwood, fruits and Gangajal

Chanting mantras of Lord Vishnu and hearing the story of vrat katha

Fasting throughout the day with discipline and devotion

Some devotees prefer spending the whole day in meditation and prayers in the temples of Lord Vishnu.

Religious importance of Apara Ekadashi vrat

As per religion, Apara Ekadashi is a special occasion related to self-discipline, purification and devotion. This vrat helps devotees in overcoming their karma and moving forward spiritually.

Vaishnav devotees usually practice Ekadashi fasting to offer prayers throughout the day.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: Apara Ekadashi 2026: Offer these 5 things to Lord Vishnu for blessings and prosperity