Apara Ekadashi 2026: Offer these 5 things to Lord Vishnu for blessings and prosperity

New Delhi:

Ekadashi fasting holds special significance in Hinduism. Especially when the ekadashi fasting takes place in the month that Lord Vishnu likes most. The Jyeshtha month is considered one of Lord Narayana's favourite months. In addition to performing puja and prayers during this month, donating to charity is also considered extremely fruitful.

As per Hindu traditions, followers observe Lord Vishnu on this holy day and make various offerings in Puja to attain peace and protection, and wash away any karma sins committed by them in the past. Following are some of the offerings made to Lord Vishnu on Apara Ekadashi and the importance attached to them.

Apara Ekadashi: Offer these 5 things to Lord Vishnu

Leaves of Tulsi

The leaves of Tulsi are highly revered by Lord Vishnu and hold great importance in the ritual worship of Ekadashi. The Tulsi leaves are considered to make the environment pure, positive, and also blessed by the deity.

Yellow flowers

Yellow flowers are believed to be the flower of Lord Vishnu and are indicative of positivity, devotion and spiritual energy. Marigolds and yellow lotuses are generally offered during Vishnu puja by chanting Vishnu mantras.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit, which is a holy mixture made from five ingredients, milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, holds great significance during the ritualistic worship of Lord Vishnu.

Fruits and sweets

Fruits and sattvic sweets are generally offered to Lord Vishnu during Apara Ekadashi. Many devotees avoid grains during the fast and prepare simple offerings using milk, dry fruits and fruits instead.

Sandalwood paste and incense

Applying sandalwood paste and offering incense sticks are considered important parts of Vishnu worship. The sandalwood symbolizes tranquility and dedication, whereas the incense ensures a spiritually uplifting environment when one prays.

Apara Ekadashi Date and Timings in 2026

As per Panchang calculation, Apara Ekadashi will fall on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on May 12 at 2:52 PM and ends on May 13 at 1:29 PM.

Spiritual significance of Apara Ekadashi

The word “Apara” means limitless, and devotees believe that fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day can help remove negativity and bring spiritual merit. Many followers observe a strict fast, chant Vishnu mantras and engage in charitable acts during the day.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.