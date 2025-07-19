You are what you digest: Why gut health impacts everything from mood to metabolism A well-balanced gut microbiome is the foundation for everything from immunity and energy to mental clarity and emotional stability. Read on as experts explain why gut health impacts everything from mood to metabolism.

New Delhi:

Gut health is increasingly being recognised as central to our overall well-being, not just in terms of digestion, but also how we feel emotionally and how our body functions at a metabolic level. A well-balanced gut microbiome is the foundation for everything from immunity and energy to mental clarity and emotional stability.

Dr. Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman-Gastroenterology at Fortis, Gurgoan says, "As a gastroenterologist, I often explain to my patients—and even to corporates I counsel—that the gut is not an isolated system. It communicates constantly with other parts of the body, especially the brain, immune system, and even at the level of our genes. A healthy gut helps in efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, but it also regulates hormones, supports immunity, and influences mood and energy levels."

Mukul Shah, Founder, Guttify and serial entrepreneur says that scientific research also shows that nearly 90% of serotonin the 'feel-good' hormone, is produced in the gut, which explains why poor digestion is often linked to anxiety, mood swings, and even sleep disturbances.

Your gut has a substantial impact on overall metabolic health. It affects how efficiently your body consumes foods, regulates hunger hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, and maintains blood sugar homeostasis. An unhealthy gut can quietly cause inflammation, lethargy, weight gain, and insulin resistance, often without any digestive symptoms.

Dr. Choudhuri says that there is growing evidence that the gut and brain are directly connected, which is why gut health can impact mental health. This is known as the gut-brain axis. Many individuals with poor gut health also report symptoms like anxiety, disturbed sleep, or irritability. One of the reasons is that nearly 90% of serotonin, a key neurotransmitter that stabilises mood, is produced in the gut.

"From a metabolic and even genetic standpoint, the gut microbiome plays a key role in regulating gene expression related to inflammation, obesity, and insulin resistance. In high-stress corporate lifestyles, this becomes even more critical, as chronic inflammation and metabolic disruption can silently progress into more serious health concerns," said Dr. Choudhari.

Improving gut health doesn’t require drastic changes. A fibre-rich diet, hydration, regular movement, incorporating probiotics, staying active, adequate sleep, and stress management can make a tangible difference.

When your gut is in balance, your body and mind follow. It’s truly the foundation of long-term, sustainable wellness.

