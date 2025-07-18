Sunidhi Chauhan flaunts washboard abs in new pics: A closer look at her fitness journey Fans are in awe of Sunidhi Chauhan's latest photos, which show off her washboard abs while wearing cargo pants and a black bralette. Let's check how she lost so much weight in no time.

New Delhi:

The internet is ablaze with excitement over Sunidhi Chauhan's latest photos. Fans were astounded by the well-known singer, whose body makeover is no secret, and were unable to ignore her washboard abs.

The singer posted pictures of herself wearing cargo-style denim pants and a seductive black bralette. She exuded a cool, grunge attitude while posing on a motorbike. She accessorised the ensemble with loose-fitting flip-flops and a white blazer with stripes knotted around the waist.

What caught the internet’s attention, however, was her well-toned midriff. It made many drop fire emojis in the comments. Many felt she should have used Dhoom’s title song for music. The popular singer was also hailed as an “Indian popstar” by fans. One even compared her to Shakira, adding that she is way better.

Taking to Instagram, Sunidhi shared the photos and wrote, “Hoppin’ on my ride to the next…#IAmHome.”

Sunidhi previously disclosed in an interview that she had to alter her lifestyle in a number of ways after becoming pregnant.

She practises intermittent fasting because she wants to give her intestines a vacation from frequent, harmful nibbling in addition to losing weight. She said, “At times, when I'm travelling or shooting long hours, I've gone without food for 24 hours. I would never be hungry because my work would keep me occupied. Today, fasting for 16 hours is not tough. I get better sleep and have better concentration.”

Her fitness coach, Viraj Sarmalkar, was proud of her ability to perform unaided pull-ups and squats while lifting large weights. He also disclosed that she once ran five kilometres in twenty-five minutes.

