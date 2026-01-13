Why low-impact workouts are essential for active ageing, explains fitness expert Low-impact workouts play a key role in active ageing. A fitness expert explains how joint-friendly exercises improve strength, mobility and overall well-being.

New Delhi:

The term “killer workouts” is often played out in modern fitness culture. The more intense the burn, the more sweat the session is perceived to be. If intensity is not enough, this attitude often blurs the lines between body-building and body-breaking exercise – especially when the exercise is not individualised. Active ageing is not about eliminating challenge; it is about choosing the right challenge for the individual at the right time.

According to Mitushi Ajmera, Nutritionist and Senior Master Fitness Trainer, a good training program is not dependent on one type of exercise. Instead, it balances high, moderate, and low intensity sessions over a week to provide enough stimulus and recovery for the body. Here, low-impact workouts are crucial.

Understanding Low Impact vs Low Intensity

Low impact does not equate to low effort. It refers to movements where the ground reaction force on the joints is lower. Running and jumping increase impact forces, and strength training, walking, cycling, swimming, or rowing decrease joint loading because the bouncing or pounding does not occur at all repetitively.

Our bodies undergo natural physiological changes as we age: age-associated muscle loss (sarcopenia), gradually decreasing bone density and joint cartilage loss. Recovery capacity also slows. Low-impact training gives the body time and space to recover, as it helps control joint tension while maintaining strength, muscle, and cardiovascular fitness.

Strength Training: Low Impact, High Value

Strength or resistance training is one of the most effective low-impact tools for active ageing. No jumping, but intensity can be high. In proximity to muscular fatigue, lifting heavier weights for fewer repetitions or lighter weights for higher repetitions can stimulate muscles and bone.

Mostly with control, movements such as squats, lunges, hip hinges, hip thrusts, glute bridges, presses, push-ups, rows and pull-ups are low impact. Strengthier muscles provide greater joint support, maintain better posture and make everyday things like climbing stairs, carrying groceries or lifting objects up from the floor much easier.

Impact Still Matters for Bone Health

One last thing to note, impact is not the enemy. Running, jumping, hopping, and sprinting are all important to the building and preservation of bone mass. Bone is adapted to load, and a bit of impact is required to maintain optimal bone health. But the type, volume and frequency of impact needs to reflect age, joint health, training experience and ability to recover.

Mini hops, skipping variations or trampoline rebounding can provide bone stimulation and reduce joint stress for those with joint problems or during recovery.

Cardiovascular Health, Balance and Longevity

Walking, cycling, swimming, rowing and elliptical training, all with small impact cardiovascular components without excessive wear and tear, provide the same benefits of improved circulation, blood sugar regulation and endurance.

Yoga , Pilates and proprioceptive techniques (using balance boards , Bosu , Swiss balls , and unstable surfaces) develop balance , coordination, and reflexes . This is critical in limiting fall risk, one of the leading causes of injury related to ageing.

In short

Active ageing is not about depleting the intensity but about programming smartly. A healthy fitness routine allows for individual differences, includes impact work with non-impact work and focuses on recovery alongside challenge. Low-impact workouts are what allow people to train consistently, be resilient and remain independent.

