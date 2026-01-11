Bhumi Pednekar busts diet myths while opening up about her 40 kg weight loss Bhumi Pednekar opens up about losing over 40 kg naturally, busting protein myths and finding balance in her diet. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, the actor shares what worked for her body and why sustainable habits matter more than shortcuts.

When conversations around weight loss turn noisy and speculative, Bhumi Pednekar prefers honesty. Speaking on 'All About Her' podcast, hosted by Soha Ali Khan, the actor opened up about the early confusion, the trial and error, and the lifestyle shifts that eventually helped her lose over 40 kilos without shortcuts.

Soha, who has long worked in the sustainability and wellness space, raised the subject, and Bhumi's honest reply was refreshing. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor set the tone by admitting that even with access to information, change is rarely smooth.

Rethinking weight loss and diet with Bhumi Pednekar

Soha opened up the conversation and said, “I've been working in the space of sustainability for a while, and there was a lot of information that came my way. I was just like, ‘Okay’. It just switched. The first year was very tough. I gained a lot of weight because I didn't know what to do,” she shared, highlighting how overwhelm often precedes clarity.

Bhumi share the same sentiment; in fact, she revealed how her own routine initially lacked balance. “I was like, ‘I'm eating that much cottage cheese, and there was just chaos in my life.’ I didn’t really understand what my meals should actually look like or how to bring protein into them properly,” she said.

Rethinking protein, listening to the body

One of the most telling parts of Bhumi’s conversation was her candid take on protein, a nutrient that often swings between obsession and misunderstanding. “Even protein is such a bastardised topic in my opinion,” she said, explaining that at one point she was consuming nearly 120 grams a day because that was what the internet and gym culture seemed to suggest.

What followed was a wake-up call. “My inflammation was skyrocketing,” Bhumi revealed. Over time, with better awareness and professional guidance, she recalibrated. “Now, I consume about 60 grams of protein. This is what works for my body.”

Her journey and her story shed light on a crucial point that often gets lost in glorious celebrity fitness stories. More is not always better. What matters is suitability, sustainability and how the body responds over time.

What her plate actually looks like now

Bhumi was also clear that discipline does not mean deprivation, but it does mean being mindful. “Something that I do take is a protein shake because I can't avoid it, especially when I'm working out,” she said, adding that she remains conscious of where the rest of her protein comes from.

Her everyday foods include cottage cheese, broccoli, chia seeds and small amounts of soy, which she limits because it does not always agree with her system. It is a practical, flexible approach rather than a rigid plan, shaped by experience rather than trends.

What makes Bhumi Pednekar’s story resonate is not the number on the scale, but the transparency around how long it took to understand her own body.

