Tanmay Bhat’s dramatic weight loss: How the comedian shed 50+ kilos and the lessons he swears by Comedian Tanmay Bhat’s incredible 50+ kg weight loss transformation is inspiring fans across India. In a candid chat with Kumar Varun, Tanmay opened up about moving to Bengaluru, building new habits, and prioritising health. From habit stacking to reducing friction, he shared lessons that can help.

New Delhi:

When comedian Tanmay Bhat quietly shifted base from Mumbai to Bengaluru a couple of years ago, few knew that the move wasn’t just about work or lifestyle, it was about survival. At his heaviest, he was 168 kg, struggling with health concerns that he himself admits were holding him back. Today, he is nearly 55 kg lighter, weighing 113 kg, and on a mission to lose another 20.

For Tanmay, this transformation isn’t just physical. As he explained in a conversation with fellow comic Kumar Varun, his journey is about “conquering the mind as much as conquering the body.”

Why Bengaluru changed everything for Tanmay

Tanmay credits his move to Bengaluru as the turning point. He wanted to step away from familiar circles, meet new people, and build fresh habits. “I moved to Bangalore to change my circle. I wanted to learn new things and focus on my health,” he shared. That change of environment helped him treat weight loss as his own version of “career 2.0.” If he could reinvent himself once, he figured, he could do it again, this time for his health.

Discipline, cliques and no off days

At the heart of Tanmay’s progress lies consistency. He laughingly admits he now speaks in clichés, but only because they work. “Small drops contribute to an ocean. Every day compounds into a month, and months into years. No off days, you have to keep doing it,” he said.

The simple idea that small, regular actions can snowball into dramatic change has become his personal philosophy.

The real battle is in the mind

More than lifting weights or playing badminton, Tanmay believes the real challenge is mental. “Every hour you’re making a decision. What you’re really doing is mastering your mind,” he said. For someone who once dismissed six-pack abs as superficial, he now acknowledges the rigour it takes to get there. The discipline, he believes, if applied to other areas of life, can make “anything achievable.”

Health before everything else

One of the strongest choices Tanmay made was to reorganise his life around fitness. Between 5 pm and 7:30 pm, he is simply unavailable. That’s his non-negotiable time for badminton or lifting weights. His professional life starts before 5 pm, his personal life begins after 7:30. Even work travel is cut to the bare minimum, because sleep and routine, he stresses, are just as important as exercise.

“It has to be your number one priority,” he told Varun. “All other decisions in your case have to be taken according to this.”

Making it enjoyable: The habit stack

What sets Tanmay apart is his practical, almost playful approach to fitness. He openly admits that traditional routines never worked for him. Waking up early, hitting the gym, and following strict meal plans left him uninspired. So he flipped the process; he built his routine around what he enjoyed.

“I realised I enjoyed playing badminton, so I booked a court every day at 5. Then I stacked the gym with badminton. Suddenly, I was doing it every day without thinking,” he said.

The idea of habit stacking, borrowed from James Clear’s book Atomic Habits, became central to his approach. He recommends the book to anyone struggling to stay consistent.

Reducing friction, fasting and lifestyle changes

Another key lesson from Tanmay’s journey is to reduce friction between yourself and your goals. “If you want to run in the morning, keep your shoes under your bed. When you wake up, they’ll be the first thing you see,” he explained.

He even changed his food environment, outsourcing meals to a tiffin service so he wouldn’t overthink choices. He kept one solid, healthy meal as his anchor, then experimented with intermittent fasting, including extended fasts of up to 72 hours.

Even after losing 50+ kg, Tanmay isn’t done. At 113 kg, he has his eyes on another 20 kg milestone. But more than the numbers on the scale, he’s proud of building a system that feels sustainable, enjoyable, and deeply personal. As he puts it: “If I can do this after everything, then I’ll feel like anything is possible.”