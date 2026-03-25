PCOS reversed, skin transformed, wrist size changed: How weight loss reshaped Dubai woman’s life

New Delhi:

Weight loss is usually reduced to numbers. The scale drops, clothes fit better, and that becomes the whole story. But it’s rarely just physical. When done in a balanced way, it shifts a lot more. Hormones, skin, energy levels. Things you don’t always notice at first.

That’s what entrepreneur and influencer Nikita Phulwani from Dubai spoke about in a recent Instagram post. Her journey wasn’t just about looking different. It was about feeling different. And the changes came from fairly simple habits. Moving more, drinking enough water, eating better. Nothing extreme, just consistent.

Weight loss and lifestyle changes: More than just physical transformation

Her experience shows how everyday habits can lead to deeper changes in the body. Not overnight. But over time, things start to shift.

1. Reversing PCOS through lifestyle changes

One of the biggest changes she spoke about was reversing PCOS. That alone impacted several things at once.

Her menstrual cycle improved. Skin became clearer. Pigmentation reduced. Even facial hair growth came down. It highlights how closely lifestyle is linked with hormonal health.

2. Hydration and its impact on skin health

“I used to drink a litre of water in a WEEK,” she shared.

That changed. Now she drinks around 4 to 5 litres daily. The difference showed up quite clearly. Skin looked healthier. There was a visible glow. Nothing fancy, just consistent hydration doing its job.

3. From skin concerns to confidence without makeup

Earlier, she mentioned struggling to find pictures of herself without makeup because of uneven, patchy skin. That phase passed.

Now, going makeup-free feels normal. Which, in itself, says a lot about the change. Not just physical. Confidence too.

4. Visible reduction in pigmentation and skin issues

She also noticed a reduction in pigmentation over time. Dark patches around the mouth started fading. Even the darker tone around the neck, which she linked to high sugar intake earlier, improved.

Gradual changes. But noticeable.

5. Body changes beyond just weight loss

It wasn’t only about losing weight in kilos. There were smaller changes too.

Foot size reduced

Wrist size changed

Even ring size shifted

These details might seem minor, but they show how the body adjusts overall.

Feeling younger through healthier habits

Nikita Phulwani also shared that she looked older at 25–27 than she does now.

“You literally de-age,” she said.

And that shift isn’t just about skincare or appearance. It’s tied to lifestyle. The way you eat, move, rest. Over time, it reflects. Her journey is a reminder that a “glow up” goes beyond weight. It’s really about better health, more confidence, and feeling comfortable in your own skin.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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