YouTuber says Mounjaro helped him lose 10 kg in 3 months, but his emotions turned ‘flat’

New Delhi:

Weight-loss drugs are having a moment right now. Names like Mounjaro, Ozempic and GLP-1 are no longer niche or medical-only terms. They are everywhere. Conversations, social media, even casual chats. And in a country like India, where the World Obesity Atlas 2026 estimates that 56 million children could be affected by obesity by 2040, the interest is only growing.

For some people, these injections are seen as an easier way out. A shortcut, almost. Something that replaces strict diets and long workout routines. Others take them under proper medical guidance. But either way, these are not neutral choices. There are side effects. And depending on how the drug is used, the experience can look very different.

Recently, a YouTuber who identifies as Sikandar shared his weight-loss journey with Mounjaro. Over three months, he lost around 10 kg. But alongside the weight loss, something else shifted.

Here is what happened to him:

How Mounjaro affected the YouTuber’s emotions during weight loss journey

He noticed a change in how he felt. Or rather, how he did not feel. He described himself as someone who was earlier quite emotional, but while on the drug, everything felt muted.

“Life is flat,” he said in the video. He spoke about forcing himself to laugh at jokes and remaining neutral in situations that would normally trigger a reaction, whether positive or negative.

He said he lost interest in things he once enjoyed. No urge to drink. No real pull towards anything.

He only felt a wave of emotions when he played table tennis. But even that did not last. Soon after, everything settled back into a neutral state.

“While I lost the weight, my emotions became flat. Been off it for 10 days now, and I feel EVERYTHING again,” he shared on X.

How Mounjaro and GLP-1 weight loss drugs may impact emotions and behaviour

Sikandar also pointed to a post by Dr Shin Geon-yeong, a Busan-based doctor, who spoke about emotional flatlining as a possible side effect of these drugs.

In a post shared on March 3, 2026, the doctor explained that GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Tirzapeptide and Retatutride were initially thought to only reduce food cravings.

Now, there is more understanding. They also seem to affect other kinds of cravings. Alcohol. Cocaine. Gambling. Other addictive behaviours too.

He explained that the part of the brain responsible for these urges is closely linked to emotional processing. Even something like falling in love.

“GLP-1 receptors sit in the exact same brain regions that light up when you're in love,” he wrote.

“They don’t just suppress appetite. They suppress wanting in general, including romantic craving.”

He also pointed out how quickly these drugs have spread. Around 60 million people are now on what he described as anti-desire drugs.

And all of this, he noted, has happened very quickly. Almost suddenly.

He also raised a concern about what this could mean going forward.

“I predict in the coming years, we will see people on these drugs be less able to fall in love. We will also see them fall out of love, or be unable to feel it, in relationships that were previously great,” he wrote.

This was not just a theoretical observation. Studies published in the National Library of Medicine, eClinicalMedicine and JAMA Psychiatry have shown that these drugs can reduce cravings linked to alcohol use as well.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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