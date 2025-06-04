Want to shed kilos and lose stubborn belly fat? Practice these 6 exercises for 6 weeks Get ready to shed kilos and lose stubborn belly fat! Practice these 6 effective exercises to transform your body in just 6 weeks. Say goodbye to extra weight and hello to a healthier you!

New Delhi:

In today's era, due to irregular lifestyles, eating habits, desk jobs, and many other reasons, people are facing the problem of weight gain at an early age. Along with weight gain, most people are troubled by their flabby stomachs, i.e., belly fat. People search for various types of remedies to reduce increased weight and belly fat. If you are also one of those people, then through this article we are going to tell you about 6 exercises to lose 6 kg of weight.

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks is an exercise that speeds up the metabolism of the whole body and burns fat rapidly. According to experts, doing exercises like jumping jacks for just 10 minutes every day helps burn 100 to 150 calories.

2. Push-Ups

According to fitness trainer Neha, the push-up exercise mainly helps in reducing belly fat. It also tones the chest and shoulders. People who do desk jobs should mainly do push-up exercises for 10 minutes every day. Doing this exercise helps in reducing 100 calories.

3. High Knees

High knee exercise reduces stomach and thigh fat rapidly. Experts say that doing high knee exercise for 20 to 25 minutes every day helps burn 200 to 300 calories. High knee exercise is also beneficial in cardio.

4. Squats

Squats reduce thigh, buttock, and stomach fat. This exercise speeds up metabolism, which makes it easier to melt belly fat. Doing squats for 10 minutes a day reduces up to 150 calories. But keep in mind that it is important to warm up before doing squats.

5. Burpees

Burpee exercise increases the core strength and stamina of the body. Doing burpee exercises for just 5 to 7 minutes every day burns up to 300 calories. It reduces the fat of the stomach and hips. This helps in reducing more weight in less time.

6. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are very beneficial for fat burning and core strength. This exercise mainly reduces the fat of the stomach, thighs, and shoulders. Doing the mountain climbers exercise for 5 minutes every day helps in reducing 250 calories.

