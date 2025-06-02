Boost your energy with these 6 simple yoga poses to practice under sun daily Harness the power of the sun and boost your energy with these 6 simple yoga poses. Practice these rejuvenating poses daily to enhance vitality and well-being. Know the benefits of Surya Namaskar and other energising yoga poses.

A healthy morning routine can help create a positive tone for the rest of the day, making you more productive and energetic. While there are various things you may do first thing in the morning to start your day healthy, in this post, we will focus on one easy habit that can make all the difference: a morning yoga session. Practising yoga every morning, especially in the sun, can help enhance blood circulation and energise your mind, body, and spirit from within. If you are unsure which asanas to practice, make sure to read this article till the end.

1. Tadasana (Mountain pose)

Begin with Tadasana, often known as the Mountain Pose, which is the most effective and core-engaging yoga asana. This fantastic yoga stretch can assist in improving your overall posture and stability. It also improves alertness and mental clarity, which might aid with morning lethargy and tiredness. Practising this yoga exercise every morning, especially in the sun, will help awaken the entire body's muscles, leaving you energised and productive.

2. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations)

The Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is an asana that completes your morning yoga session. This yoga technique is ideal for anyone who suffers from morning sleepiness and fatigue. Practicing this posture every morning will help warm up the body for the remainder of the day and set a pleasant tone for the mind, allowing it to function more effectively. According to yoga experts, practicing this yoga on a daily basis can assist in purifying the organs.

3. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior's Pose)

Now go to the next yoga stretch, Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose). This fantastic yoga stance can help increase stamina and strength in both the body and mind. It improves balance and stability, which is ideal for those experiencing morning weariness and tiredness. Yoga experts also believe that completing this yoga exercise every morning, especially in the sun, can naturally open the hips and chest, leaving you feeling energised and relaxed.

4. Ustrasana (Camel pose)

Ustrasana (Camel Pose) is another excellent morning workout to get your day started in a healthy and active manner. This yoga technique can help expand your chest and shoulders. It stimulates the adrenal glands, giving the body and mind an instant energy boost and positivity—all naturally.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

We'll now do the next yoga posture, Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog). This wonderful full-body stretch posture helps improve blood flow to the brain, making your mind and body feel more energised and optimistic. Practising this yoga exercise every morning, especially in the sunlight, can help stretch the spine and provide instant vitality to sluggish and exhausted muscles.

6. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of Fishes Pose)

Simply finish your yoga session with the most peaceful yet effective yoga exercise, Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose). This wonderful asana promotes digestion and detoxifies the body from within. This activity, performed regularly in the morning in natural sunlight, can help replenish internal organs and enhance focus

