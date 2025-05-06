Too lazy to hit the gym? Practice these 6 household tasks to lose weight easily Practice these 6 simple household tasks that can help you burn calories and lose weight effortlessly. Get fit without the fuss – start shedding pounds at home today!

New Delhi:

To lose weight, people often start going to the gym or following a strict diet, but do you know that small everyday tasks can also prove helpful in weight loss? Yes, if you do not have time to go to the gym or you do not want to follow a strict diet, then you can easily burn calories by including some small household tasks in your routine. Let us know what these tasks are and how they can help keep you fit.

Practising these household chores can help lose weight:

1. Cleaning Up

Cleaning the house not only keeps the environment around you clean, but it is also a good physical activity. Things like sweeping, mopping, washing clothes and cleaning utensils keep your body active and burn calories.

Sweeping – Can burn around 100-150 calories in 30 minutes.

Mopping the floor – can burn up to 150-200 calories in 30 minutes.

Washing clothes (by hand) – can burn 120-150 calories in 30 minutes.

2. Using the stairs

Using stairs instead of the lift is a great exercise. It strengthens your lower body (thighs, legs and hips) and is also beneficial for heart health. About 200-300 calories can be easily burnt by climbing and descending stairs daily.

3. Gardening

If you have a small garden or pots, then gardening is a great activity for weight loss. Activities like watering the plants, removing weeds, changing pots and digging the soil keep your body active. 30 minutes of gardening can burn about 150-200 calories.

4. Cooking

Hands-on cooking (such as chopping vegetables, kneading dough, and cleaning utensils) is also a form of physical activity. If you cook standing up, it burns more calories than sitting down. 30 minutes of cooking can burn about 80-120 calories.

5. Playing with kids

If you have small children at home, playing with them is a fun activity as well as a good way to burn calories. By running, playing hide and seek or dancing, you can burn about 200-300 calories in an hour.

6. Walking while talking

If you talk on the phone for a long time, then instead of sitting, talk while walking. This will increase your step count and burn extra calories. A 30-minute walk can burn about 100-150 calories.

