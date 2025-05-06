Say goodbye to cavities with this kitchen ingredient; know how to use it Know the natural cavity-fighting power of a common kitchen ingredient! Learn how to harness its antibacterial properties to say goodbye to tooth decay. Get the details on this simple, effective oral health hack.

Tooth cavities, also known as dental caries or tooth decay, are small holes in your teeth that gradually grow. This is caused by bacteria in the mouth growing on sugar and refined carbohydrates and producing acid, which can damage the outer hard layer (enamel) of the teeth. Nowadays, the problem of tooth cavities is increasing day by day. From children to adults, everyone is struggling with this problem. Actually, there can be many reasons for cavities. Lack of cleanliness of teeth, bacterial infection in the mouth, excessive consumption of sweet things, or any health-related problem. Tooth cavities for a long time cause teeth to deteriorate.

In most circumstances, you book an appointment with your dentist as soon as you see a toothache developing. However, there are home cures that might help alleviate the pain while you wait. One of these remedies is garlic.

Why does garlic work for tooth cavities?

Garlic may be more commonly associated with Italian cuisine than with toothache relief, although it has long been lauded for its medicinal properties. One of the most well-known components in garlic is allicin, which possesses antibacterial and antimicrobial characteristics. Trusted source for killing some of the germs that cause toothaches. Allicin is present in freshly crushed or sliced garlic.

Can garlic powder help with a toothache?

If you don't have fresh garlic on hand, you might be tempted to use garlic powder to relieve your toothache. Garlic powder, on the other hand, lacks allicin and hence cannot relieve toothache. Allicin is not found in whole garlic; rather, it is formed when the cloves are crushed, chewed, minced, or sliced and is only present for a short amount of time.

How to use garlic for a tooth cavity?

Chew a garlic clove

Use the damaged tooth to gently chew on a peeled clove of garlic. This will produce allicin, which destroys bacteria that may be contributing to your pain.

Allow the chewed clove to rest on the teeth.

Create a paste

Crush garlic with a mortar or the back of a spoon and combine it with a bit of salt, which is antimicrobial and may relieve inflammation.

Apply the mixture to the affected tooth with your fingertips or a cotton swab.

