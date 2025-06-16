Sunbathing: How long does it take the body to absorb vitamin D? Expert explains process The best source to overcome the deficiency of vitamin D in the body is morning sunlight, but very few people can take sunlight properly. So that the deficiency of vitamin D can be fulfilled. The doctor explained which part of the body absorbs the most vitamin D.

It is harmful for the body to have too little vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates the issue of joint and bone pain. In addition to this, immunity deteriorates. What causes diseases to afflict the body? To combat the vitamin D shortage in such cases, experts advise getting some sunlight each morning. The best source of vitamin D is sunlight. It is crucial to get sunlight every day in such circumstances. Nevertheless, relatively few individuals are aware of the proper manner to absorb sunlight, as well as when and how long to do so to overcome a vitamin D shortage. Let us know from the doctor which part of the body absorbs the most vitamin D from the sun.

Some people sit in the sun incorrectly and for extended periods in order to obtain vitamin D. This may result in tanning or in you not reaping the full benefits. Since experts state that vitamin D is not obtained through the eyes, people believe that sitting with one's back to the sun and gazing at it will provide vitamin D. Instead, your body creates vitamin D on its own when the sun's rays strike it.

How to get vitamin D from sunlight?

Whenever you sit in the sunlight to get vitamin D, keep a few things in mind. Dr Jamal Khan has shared a video on Instagram in which he explains the correct way to sunbathe. The doctor says that vitamin D is not obtained just by looking at the sunlight or through the eyes. Rather, the more our skin comes in contact with the sunlight, the more vitamin D we will get. Especially the waist absorbs the most vitamin D. Therefore, whenever you sunbathe, the sunlight must fall on the waist. It is very good if the waist is open; otherwise, cover the body with a light muslin cloth. It is best if the cloth or vest is white.

How long does it take to get vitamin D by sunbathing in the morning?

Vitamin D is created in the body as a result of the internal nutritional breakdown that occurs when the sun's rays strike it. In this manner, one can obtain a sufficient amount of vitamin D simply by spending fifteen minutes in the sun in the morning. Get some sunshine before 8 a.m. in the summer and before 9 a.m. in the winter to get vitamin D. This makes it easier for the body to obtain the vitamin D it requires regularly.

