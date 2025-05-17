Say goodbye to summer fatigue with these 5 fun-filled exercises to shed extra flab in hot weather Beat the summer heat and shed extra flab with these 5 fun-filled exercises. Stay energised and fit with this workout routine. Get ready to sweat and shine this summer!

New Delhi:

Whether you are a weekend warrior or a regular exerciser, prioritising exercise is critical to sustaining physical health and overall well-being. Working out in the summer can be more successful since you shed calories faster, but you must be aware of symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration and avoid scorching your body. Given that summer workouts can be uncomfortable in hot weather, opt for cooler hours of the day and routines that are enjoyable to perform.

Hydration is critical when sweating it out in scorching heat since excessive water loss can put you at risk of heat diseases and deplete your energy levels. There is no magic solution for fat loss; it can only be achieved via sheer willpower, a regular routine, and a well-balanced diet. Any shortcuts will simply disrupt your weight loss efforts. Here's a fun collection of summer activities to help you burn calories and lose stubborn fat.

Swimming: Swimming in the summer is a soothing and enjoyable exercise that provides numerous physical and mental health advantages. It not only relieves tension, but it also increases your heart rate while improving lung health and muscle strength. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, don't forget to swim in a pool this summer and lose some weight. Running: Summer running is beneficial for fitness aficionados because it burns more calories than other seasons. Running causes sweat to develop, which helps to relieve heat and cool the body. Running can also increase vitamin D production through greater sun exposure, improve cardiovascular health, and promote general well-being. Skipping: Jumping rope is a fun activity that improves your fitness and overall health in a variety of ways. It provides a workout for both the upper and lower body while also improving balance. People who live an inactive lifestyle and have hectic schedules can benefit from this workout, which requires very little space and only a simple skipping rope. Dancing: If you're bored with your typical gym and fitness routine and the searing summer heat is deterring you from trying anything else, dancing is the way to go. Dancing is a fun and efficient approach to lose weight by increasing heart rate and burning fat. Sweating during dance sessions aids in cleansing and regulates body temperature. Cycling: The goal is to select unorthodox workouts that encourage outdoor mobility and calorie burn. If you want to lose weight this summer but still have fun, cycling with friends can be a great method to work on your fitness. Cycling is a good cardiovascular exercise since it improves circulation and lowers the risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular cycling increases stamina, endurance, and muscle strength.

Aside from these activities, keep yourself hydrated, get 7-9 hours of sleep, and manage stress with meditation and deep breathing techniques.

