Kickstart your morning with green exercise for happy and healthy mind; know benefits Boost your mood and energy! Kickstart your day with green exercise and discover its benefits for a happy and healthy mind. Get moving outdoors for a brighter you.

New Delhi:

Have you ever done green exercise? If not, then you should include it in your routine. Actually, these days it is quite trending, and people are trying it for their mental benefits. Yes, even if you are surprised to know this, green exercise is really beneficial for both body and mind. How and why is it special? know about all these things in detail, but before that, let us know what green exercise is.

What is green exercise?

Green exercise means physical activity done in a natural environment, such as exercising in a park, forest, or rural area. Green exercise means that you go to natural areas and do yoga and your workout. The combination of the benefits of experts and exposure to nature is what makes 'green exercise' so beneficial. Several studies have shown that green exercise can have a positive effect on both physical and mental health.

Exercising outside in nature lowers your cortisol levels, reducing symptoms of anxiety, stress, and depression. Regular exposure to sunlight and fresh air relaxes, improves your mood, and improves cognitive function, making you feel more energetic and focused. Activities like running and cycling in natural terrain improve your heart health, stamina, and muscle strength.

Benefits of green exercise

Green exercise is a mood booster: Nowadays the problem of depression bothers a lot. In such a situation, doing green exercises can help prevent mood swings and keep you happy. Actually, exposure to natural light and spending time outdoors can increase serotonin levels, which improves overall mood. The person feels lighter and happier. Increased cognitive function: Studies show that spending time with nature can improve concentration, creativity, and problem-solving skills. This makes your brain work faster, and a person solves all his problems with his productivity. So doing green exercise can make you feel better. Increases vitamin D levels: Practicing green exercise increases vitamin D levels, which is helpful in improving bone health and preventing diseases. Not only this, vitamin D is also very important for maintaining proper sleep and hormonal health. So you should do green exercise while keeping all these things in mind. Reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression: By doing green exercises, you can reduce anxiety and symptoms of depression. When you are in greenery, while watching and listening to all the things of nature, negative thoughts do not come to your mind. Apart from this, your mind also does not become sad, and you can slowly come out of anxiety and depression. Beneficial for the heart: Regular exercise is beneficial for your heart health. Eating green vegetables regularly reduces blood pressure, improves cardiovascular health, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Importantly, green spaces and various physical activities such as walking, cycling, or playing sports can help you feel better. Cycling or jogging on beautiful routes can help reduce stress. Gardening or outdoor yoga can also be beneficial. Incorporating green exercise into your routine can have many physical and mental health benefits, making it a great way to improve overall health.

ALSO READ: Expert suggests innovative ways to manage stress in a fast-paced world