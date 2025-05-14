Expert suggests innovative ways to manage stress in a fast-paced world Find calm in chaos! Know innovative stress management techniques from experts to thrive in a fast-paced world. Learn to reduce stress and boost well-being.

Current scenario is a very fast-paced environment, and stress has become an almost universal problem, starting from children to the elderly. We are in need of innovative everyday stress management techniques to maintain balance. According to Dr Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, traditional methods like exercise and mindfulness remain valuable; newer approaches such as forest bathing and energy-based practices like Pranic Breathing prove to have significant benefits.

1. Pranic Breathing:

It is a simple and powerful breathing practice that helps to balance the body's energy, reduce stress maintain the system.

Procedure:

Sit comfortably in a clean environment with your neck and spine straight.

Inhale slowly through the nostrils for 6 counts.

Hold your breath for 3 counts.

Exhale slowly for 6 counts.

Visualise while light enters the body during inhalation and stress leaves during exhalation.

Practice 9–12 cycles twice a day, suggested in the morning and in the evening.

2. Digital Detox and Tech-Fasting

Exposure to excessive digital screens leads to sleep disruption, anxiety, and reduced focus. A structured break frequently can help reset your mental clarity.

Procedure:

Allot tech-free hours (e.g., 8 PM to 8 AM).

Silence or turn off notifications.

Avoid screens at least 1 hour before sleep.

Replace screen time with reading, journaling, or walking every day at night.

Begin the day with 30 minutes daily and gradually increase.

3. Forest Bathing (Shinrin-Yoku)

Shinrin-Yoku, also known as Forest Bathing, is a Japanese nature therapy that involves immersing oneself in a forest environment to promote healing.

Procedure:

Visit a quiet park or areas with more trees.

Walk slowly and mindfully for 20–30 minutes.

Engage your senses completely with nature; notice the sound, colour, and scent of nature.

Avoid using your phone or talking.

Reflect in silence or sit for a few minutes.

4. Meditation

Meditation improves emotional balance and reduces stress-related brain activity in our body.

Procedure:

Sit in a quiet space with eyes closed.

Focus attention on your breath or a mantra.

When distracted, gently return focus.

Start with 10 minutes daily, increasing to 20–30 minutes.

Conclusion

From Pranic Breathing to forest bathing, these innovative practices give us accessible, research-based ways of how we can come out of the stress. Adopting even one among the above can transform stressful life into inner peace.

