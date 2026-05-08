Gujarat’s ‘fittest’ grandmother? 65-year-old woman’s intense workout routine is inspiring many

New Delhi:

Most people slow down by the time they reach their sixties. Gym routines become irregular, excuses become easier and fitness quietly moves to the background. But 65-year-old Renu Sidhu seems to be doing the exact opposite. And honestly, watching her workout videos feels mildly intimidating in the best possible way.

The Ahmedabad-based grandmother, content creator and fitness entrepreneur recently shared a workout montage on Instagram that left many people impressed. Her message was simple and direct. Show up every day. Stay disciplined. Keep moving.

Renu Sidhu’s workout routine at 65

In the video shared on Instagram, Renu performs a mix of strength training, stability work and functional exercises. The routine focuses heavily on maintaining mobility, muscle strength and posture as the body ages.

She is seen doing overhead dumbbell presses and shoulder shrugs, exercises commonly linked to upper-body strength and bone health. These areas often weaken gradually with age, which makes regular resistance training especially important later in life.

One section of the clip shows her performing mountain climbers on a bosu ball, an exercise that requires balance, coordination and strong core stability. The routine also includes lateral raises and cable face pulls aimed at improving shoulder health and posture.

Renu additionally uses the pec deck machine in her workout, showing a combination of free weights and machine-based exercises. This kind of balance can help people train muscles effectively while also reducing strain on joints.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “I am 65, and I’m showing up every day, because consistency and discipline are the two main factors that make me fit even at 65. If I can do it, then you all can too!”

How Renu Sidhu went from homemaker to fitness entrepreneur

Renu Sidhu’s fitness journey started later than most people would expect. A mother of three, she eventually entered the fitness industry not just as a gym-goer but as a business owner too.

According to information she shared with HT Lifestyle, she started Samurai Fitness in Ahmedabad at the age of 54.

Over the years, she has collected several achievements:

Gold medal in female powerlifting in 2017

Winner of “Battle of the Fittest Woman of Gujarat” in 2019

First runner-up at Mrs Galaxy Queen Classic in 2019

NSDC-certified fitness trainer in 2021

Her journey now inspires many women online, especially those who feel fitness becomes impossible after a certain age.

Why Renu Sidhu believes discipline matters more than motivation

For Renu, fitness is not based on temporary motivation or random bursts of energy. She believes consistency matters far more than occasional excitement.

She told HT Lifestyle, “Fitness doesn't come from intermittent bursts of motivation, but from deliberate daily practice and choices that no one sees.”

Renu says she especially wants to encourage women who spent years putting family responsibilities ahead of their own health and well-being.

According to her, real fitness results cannot simply be purchased.

“Beauty is not in a woman's face, it is the light in her heart,” she said.

She added that her aim is to “fit-spire” women across age groups to take charge of their health again.

At a time when people constantly search for quick transformations online, Renu Sidhu’s approach feels slower, steadier and probably more realistic too. Just discipline. Repetition. And showing up again the next day.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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