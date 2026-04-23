World Book Day 2026: What happens when you replace 30 minutes of scrolling with reading

New Delhi:

Most of us don’t realise how quickly 30 minutes of scrolling disappear. It starts as a quick break and ends with a tired mind, scattered thoughts, and the strange feeling of having consumed a lot but retained very little. Now imagine replacing that same half hour with reading.

Not very exciting sounding, right? But studies have found that this simple tweak can affect the way your brain absorbs information, deals with stress, and even helps you concentrate throughout the day.

1. You will experience lower levels of stress

Among the most often quoted results of studies is the one done at the University of Sussex. This study revealed that even 6 minutes spent reading books can decrease stress by as much as 68%.

When applied to 30 minutes of time spent in this activity, your brain receives an organised period of rest from constant stimuli.

In contrast, scrolling through social media feeds your brain with fast-paced stimuli and increases mental fatigue.

2. Your attention span gets better (instead of shrinking)

Scrolling and reading don’t just feel different; they train your brain in completely different ways.

A review published in the journal Neuron (2020) on the impact of digital media use found that constant exposure to fast-paced, fragmented information can reshape attention patterns, encouraging shorter bursts of focus rather than sustained concentration.

This matters because:

Reading requires sustained attention and deeper processing

Scrolling rewards, quick shifts, and surface-level engagement

In simple terms, reading trains your brain to stay with one idea. Scrolling trains keep leaving.

3. You will remember more

A 2024 meta-analysis of 49 studies about reading comprehension showed that readers consistently outperformed digital readers in both comprehension and retention, a condition referred to as “the screen inferiority effect.”

Scrolling can make it difficult to:

Form an idea map of what you are reading

Refer back to the ideas and integrate them

Think deeply

Indeed, even older studies indicate that scrolling text can negatively affect deeper comprehension, particularly when scroll speeds increase.

4. Your brain actually works differently

A major neuroscience study revealed that reading practices could impact the structure of your brain and affect areas of language, memory, and cognition.

Too much time with screens tends to result in:

Decreased activation of areas responsible for learning

Surface-level thinking as opposed to deeper thinking

5. You get less bored, not more

That may seem strange, but according to studies, endless scrolling may make you feel even more bored if you keep changing what you’re viewing.

Why? This is because your brain is never fully engaged.

Reading does the opposite. It slows you down just enough to stay immersed.

6. You think more, not just consume

Reading activates imagination in a way screens don’t.

A study highlighted by the University of York found that reading stimulates imagination more effectively than watching visual content.

That’s because your brain has to:

Visualise scenes

Interpret meaning

Fill in gaps

Scrolling removes that effort

Replacing 30 minutes of scrolling with reading doesn’t just “feel productive.” It actually rewires how your brain engages with the world.

You’re likely to notice:

Better focus

Lower stress

Improved memory

Less mental fatigue

Not instantly life-changing. But quietly powerful.

Also read: Doomscrolling and eye strain: Why your eyes feel tired and how to fix it