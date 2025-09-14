Doomscrolling and eye strain: Why your eyes feel tired and how to fix it Doomscrolling and endless screen time can leave your eyes dry, sore, and fatigued. Experts explain how digital eye strain happens, why stress makes it worse, and simple tips like the 20-20-20 rule, hydration, and proper screen habits to protect your vision.

New Delhi:

Let's be honest, we are all guilty of falling into the rabbit hole of doomscrolling. Simply put, doomscrolling is the endless habit of scrolling on social media apps through negative or upsetting news. This concerning trend has quietly become a part of everyday life.

Excessive screen time doesn’t just affect your mood; rather, it takes a toll on your eyes that accumulates over time. The more pleasant aspect of it all is that slight modifications to your daily regimen do indeed help to counteract the detriment posed to one's eyesight while staying connected. Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India, contributed his valued opinion on the subject.

Also read: From screens to sleep: These everyday habits could be damaging your eyesight

The anatomy of digital eye strain

Hours spent in front of the screen expose your eyes to blue light and glare, overstimulating your retina and causing discomfort. What makes it worse is that we blink less sometimes, up to 60% less when focused on screens, leading to dryness and irritation. Unlike flipping through a book, scrolling locks your focus at one distance for long periods, tiring out your eye muscles.

Doomscrolling: a double threat

Doomscrolling adds a further layer to the strain. It usually means lengthy unstimulated screen time coupled with worrying content. The emotional pressure created by negative news helps contract muscles around the eyes, which enhances the sensation of discomfort. And because the scrolling rarely stops, your eyes miss out on natural breaks to rest.

Expert insight

Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India, explains: “Screens are essential today, but healthy habits make all the difference. Short breaks, like looking away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, give the eyes time to recover. Proper lighting, anti-glare screens, and keeping devices 30–40 cm away from your eyes also reduce strain.”

He also highlights lifestyle habits that matter: “Staying hydrated, eating well, and practising stress relief like deep breathing support overall eye health. These small changes go a long way in protecting your vision in a digital world.”

Simple yet effective prevention tips

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Adjust your screen: lower brightness or use night mode to reduce blue light.

Keep your eyes moist: blink more often or use artificial tears if needed.

Optimise your setup: place your screen 4–5 inches below eye level with soft lighting.

Seek help if needed: in case of blurry vision, double vision, or persistent irritation, see an eye doctor.

Doomscrolling does not simply cause mental health issues; it also takes a toll on your eyes. Therefore, inculcate tiny mindful habits in your day-to-day life; these could include blinking a little more and taking short breaks from screens to lessen the strain and protect your vision. Otherwise, in this screen-dependent world, all the efforts put into protecting your eyes will go in vain!

Also read: Natural ways to improve eyesight: Daily eye exercises you can start today

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet