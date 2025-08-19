Natural ways to improve eyesight: Daily eye exercises you can start today Discover simple and natural ways to improve eyesight with daily eye exercises. Reduce eye strain, boost focus, and support healthy vision at home.

As a bespectacled girl, I know it for a fact that good vision is something people take for granted. However, the truth is quite different. With increased screen time and reduced outdoor activity, more people are struggling with tired eyes, headaches, and declining eyesight at a younger age. Don't worry, there are natural ways to improve eyesight!

Well, glasses and medical help are the first option if prescribed, but the second option is to keep eyes healthy by natural means. Regular eye exercises would help in keeping good focus, avoiding strain, and keeping sharpened vision, like exercise for the body.

Natural ways to improve eyesight: Try out these daily exercises

Palming for relaxation

Palming helps soothe tired eyes. Rub your palms together until they feel warm, then gently cup them over your closed eyes without pressing. Hold this position for a minute while breathing deeply. The warmth relaxes the eye muscles and calms the mind, especially after long hours at a computer.

Blinking to reset focus

Blinking seems natural, but when we stare at screens, our blink rate drops drastically, drying the eyes. Consciously practice blinking every few seconds for a couple of minutes. This will restore the moisture, and it will give your eyes a much-needed reset.

The 20-20-20 rule

Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple rule reduces digital eye strain and allows the focusing muscles to relax.

Figure-eight eye movement

Pick a point about 10 feet in front of you. Imagine drawing a large “8” on its side (like the infinity symbol) with your eyes. Trace the shape slowly one way for 30 seconds, then switch directions. This exercise improves the flexibility and coordination of the eye muscles.

Near and far focusing

Hold your thumb about 10 inches away from your face and focus on it for a few seconds. Then shift your focus to an object in the distance for another few seconds. Repeat this 10 times. This strengthens the eyes’ ability to shift focus quickly and clearly.

Rolling the eyes

Sit comfortably and slowly roll your eyes in a circular motion—clockwise, then anticlockwise. Do this 5–10 times in each direction. It helps stretch the eye muscles and improves blood circulation around the eyes.

Yoga for the eyes

Simple yoga poses like Trataka (candle gazing) have long been used to improve concentration and vision. Fix your gaze on a candle flame or a single point without blinking for as long as you can. Close your eyes and visualise the flame. This strengthens focus and calms the eyes.

Now, a 'chasmish' person, I am surely convinced! The way exercise keeps the body fit, eye exercises are also gamechangers.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet