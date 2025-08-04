5 easy eye exercises to naturally lift droopy eyelids without surgery These 5 facial exercises may help lift tired eyelids naturally, a soothing, no-fuss routine to bring subtle tone and tightness to your eye area.

New Delhi:

Our eyes are one of the first areas to show signs of fatigue and ageing. Whether it’s long screen time, lack of sleep, or the natural loss of skin elasticity, droopy eyelids can make you look older and more tired than you actually feel.

While some folks might turn to skincare products or even surgery, there’s a softer, more natural approach to tackle this issue: facial exercises.

Can facial exercises really help droopy eyes?

Experts have long suggested that doing regular facial workouts can really help tone the muscles around your eyes. Here are a few simple exercises that may help lift and strengthen your eyelid muscles naturally.

5 effective eye exercises to try at home

1. Eyebrow raise

This basic move targets the frontalis muscle, which lifts the eyebrows and supports the upper eyelid.

How you can try it:

Place your index and middle fingers just above your eyebrows. Gently push the skin down while trying to raise your eyebrows. Hold the tension for 5 seconds. Repeat this movement 10 times.

2. Eye squeeze and hold

This helps improve the tone of the orbicularis oculi: the circular muscle around the eyes.

How you can try it:

Close your eyes tightly while keeping your forehead relaxed. Hold the squeeze for 5 seconds. Relax and repeat 10 times.

3. Forehead press

This one engages the forehead and brow muscles, which support upper facial tightness.

How you can try it:

Place both palms flat on your forehead. Gently push the skin of your forehead backwards while raising your eyebrows. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat 5–7 times.

4. Upper eyelid stretch

This stretch promotes muscle engagement and may reduce the appearance of drooping over time.

How you can try it:

Sit comfortably and look straight ahead. Gently press down on your eyelid with your finger while trying to open your eye. Hold the position for a few seconds and release. Perform this 10 times on each eye.

5. Wide-eye hold

A simple yet effective move to build awareness and control over your eyelid muscles.

How you can try it:

Open your eyes as wide as you can without raising your eyebrows. Focus on a single point in front of you. Hold this for 10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5–8 times.

While these exercises are generally safe for most folks, it’s crucial to be gentle with your skin. Steer clear of tugging or pulling too hard. If droopy eyelids stem from a medical issue, like ptosis or a neurological condition, it’s best to check in with a doctor.

Facial yoga or eye exercises won’t work miracles overnight, but with consistent practice, you might start to see some subtle tightening and better tone around your eyes. When paired with a balanced diet, proper hydration, and plenty of sleep, these small changes can really add up over time.