From screens to sleep: These everyday habits could be damaging your eyesight

Your eyes are one of the most important organs of the body. From reading, writing, driving and more, your eyes play a very crucial role in an individual’s daily life. Hence, it is important that you take care of your eyes. While you might think that you’re not doing anything physically to hurt it, some of your daily habits might be damaging the eyes.

These habits could be small and you might not even notice them until someone points them out for you. Here are some everyday habits that could be damaging your eyesight.

Habits That Damage Your Eyes

Rubbing Your Eyes

You might not know this and it might feel soothing for you but rubbing your eyes can damage blood vessels, worsen allergies and also spread bacteria. Instead, use lubricating eye drops or a cold compress to ease the discomfort.

Increased Screen Time

Spending hours on phones, laptops or TVs leads to eye strain, dryness and blurred vision. When you constantly focus on screens, you tend to blink less which causes irritation. You can follow the 20-20-20 rule and reduce your screen time as it can protect your eyes.

Skipping Sunglasses

Exposing your eyes to harmful UV rays without any eye protection can increase the risk of cataracts, macular degeneration and corneal burns. Wearing sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection can help prevent any eye damage.

Poor Sleep

Not getting enough sleep affects the eyes directly. This leads to twitching, dryness, blurry vision and dark circles. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of glaucoma. Therefore, make sure to get sleep for 7–8 hours.

Not Drinking Enough Water

Not drinking enough water can cause dehydration, which can lead to dry eyes and discomfort. Staying hydrated ensures proper tear production and keeps the eyes moist.

