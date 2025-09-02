Colon cancer symptoms: AIIMS, Harvard doctor highlights key warning signs of the disease Colon cases are expected to rise to 3.2 million cases by 2040. However, the disease can be cured and the survival rates can improve when it is detected at an early stage. Read on as a gastroenterologist and liver specialist shares some of the signs of colon cancer.

New Delhi:

Colon cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in the world. According to the reports, there were nearly 2 million new cases and over 900,000 deaths in 2020. The number of cases are expected to rise to 3.2 million cases by 2040. The disease can be cured and the survival rates can improve when it is detected at an early stage.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, took to Instagram to share some of the signs of colon cancer which people tend to confuse with other conditions. Here, take a look at some of the signs of colon cancer, according to Dr. Sethi.

Colon cancer symptoms

Blood in stool: Bright red or dark, tarry stools can signal bleeding in the colon. Don't assume it's just haemorrhoids.

Bright red or dark, tarry stools can signal bleeding in the colon. Don't assume it's just haemorrhoids. Persistent bowel changes: Constipation, diarrhoea, or narrowing of stools lasting more than a few days.

Constipation, diarrhoea, or narrowing of stools lasting more than a few days. Abdominal pain or cramping: Frequent bloating, cramps or abdominal pain that's new or unexplained deserves a check-up.

Frequent bloating, cramps or abdominal pain that's new or unexplained deserves a check-up. Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without dieting or lifestyle changes could mean your gut is not absorbing nutrients properly.

Losing weight without dieting or lifestyle changes could mean your gut is not absorbing nutrients properly. Ongoing fatigue: Chronic tiredness, weakness or dizziness may result from slow blood loss and anaemia.

Chronic tiredness, weakness or dizziness may result from slow blood loss and anaemia. Unexplained iron-deficiency anaemia: If labs show low iron, especially in men or post-menopausal women, it can be an early hidden sign.

If labs show low iron, especially in men or post-menopausal women, it can be an early hidden sign. Feeling of incomplete emptying: If it feels like you 'can't finish' after a bowel movement, it may point to blockage or tumour growth.

If it feels like you 'can't finish' after a bowel movement, it may point to blockage or tumour growth. Family history: Having close relatives with colon cancer increases your risk. Don't delay screening if symptoms appear.

Dr Sethi also states that most colon cancers start silently. If it's detected early, the five-year survival rate is nearly 90 per cent. He also shares that people shouldn’t wait if they see any symptoms. “Get screened - colonoscopy saves lives,” he wrote.

