Feeling sluggish after celebrations? 7 gut-friendly remedies to recover naturally After days of sweets and late-night meals, your gut deserves kindness. From hydration and light fibre-rich meals to fermented foods and probiotics like Yakult, here’s how to bring your digestion back to balance and feel energised again.

The festive season is all about enjoying delicious food and feeling merry, but sometimes our stomachs struggle to handle all the extra treats and rich meals. If you're feeling a bit sluggish, bloated, or tired after all the celebration, your gut is probably ready for some extra care.

Let’s learn about how you can gently bring your digestion back to normal, and why adding a probiotic fermented drink to your day might just be the boost it needs.

7 ways to heal your gut naturally after festive indulgence

1. Rehydrate generously | Water first, always

After days of holiday meals and late nights, nothing is better for your gut than hydration. Drinking the right amount of water helps eliminate toxins from your system, improves digestion, and keeps bowel movements regular and soft.

2. Eat real, light, and fibre-rich foods

Gradually introduce wholesome foods—vegetable soups, fruit, whole grains, and steamed dark greens, which can help reset your system. Soluble fibre from apples, oats, or carrots nourishes beneficial gut bacteria and restores rhythm at a natural pace.

3. Add more fermented and probiotic foods

Natural probiotic foods such as curd, pickles, kefir and kimchi are great options to help replenish the gut microbiome. Enjoying these foods regularly can help replenish gut flora disrupted by careless eating over the festive period.

4. Drink a probiotic fermented drink daily | How Yakult helps

The probiotic fermented drink, like Yakult, which contains over 6.5 billion live beneficial bacteria called Lactobacillus casei Shirota (LcS), is scientifically shown to support digestion and gut immunity. The studies on Yakult India's research page show that LcS consumption daily has been associated with:

Better bowel regularity and stool consistency

Reduction of constipation and bloating

Improved immune function because of enhanced activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells and increased anti-inflammatory cytokines

Decreased stress and fatigue, as noted in studies on athletes consuming probiotics for 6 weeks, which reported decreased anxiety and enhanced aerobic capacity

Overall, these studies show that Yakult's strain of LcS supports digestion but also builds systemic wellness, optimising natural defences and balance overall.

5. Spice it down and slow it up | Gentle detox choices

Give yourself a break from heavy and spicy foods. Choose turmeric tea, fennel water, or warm drinks infused with cumin for a gentle detox to reduce inflammation in your body.

6. Move a little every day | Small steps for gut balance

A small post-lunch walk or a short yoga session leads to better digestion and balance in your metabolism. Movement improves the activity of your gut and will make you feel lighter and more energised.

7. Sleep and de-stress | The gut–mind connection

Your gut and mind are very well connected. The more tired and stressed out you are, the unhealthier your gut. Practice mindful breathing, aim for 7-8 hours of sleep, and reduce caffeine or alcohol consumption in the days following the festivities.

