International Day of Yoga 2025: Know how meditation helps to improve mental health, well-being

New Delhi:

International Day of Yoga, is celebrated every year on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Yoga is an ancient practice and meditation, which has become extremely popular in today's life. It is a practice that aligns your physical, mental and spiritual state. The word 'yoga' means to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. This is the 11th year that the day is being celebrated, and the theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".

Meditation is an integral part of yoga. Like yoga asanas help improve physical health, similarly, meditation helps to improve your mental health. Read on to know how meditation helps to improve mental health, well-being.

Reduces Stress

Meditation is known to lower cortisol levels. By calming the mind and focusing on the present, meditation reduces racing thoughts and mental tension, which can help people feel more relaxed and in control.

Reduces Anxiety

Mindfulness meditation can help you understand your thoughts without judgements. This also helps reduce anxiety by reducing your overthinking and thoughts. Over time, people who mediate get better at responding to stress and life's challenges.

Improves Focus and Concentration

Meditation makes the brain focus on a single point of attention, such as the breath or a mantra. This helps improve concentration, memory and cognitive clarity, which can take a back seat when you're in stress or depression.

Better Sleep

Meditation helps to calm the nervous system and keep the mind quiet, which eventually helps you get better sleep quality. You can also try guided sleep meditations or body scans, as it can be effective for people who suffer from insomnia.

Self-Awareness

Meditation helps in introspection and mindfulness, which gives a deeper understanding of oneself. This also helps one recognise thought patterns, develop healthier habits, and respond to situations in a better way.

