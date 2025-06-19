What is land snorkelling? Know about the new travel trend taking over in 2025 A new trend is taking over amateurs of hikes and outdoor experiences. This is Land Snorkelling, a new and different way to experience our walks in nature.

We all know what snorkelling is, the underwater activity that consists of swimming at the surface of a body of water and observing the underwater world, marine life, and reefs. However, Land Snorkelling, contrary to what its name might entail, has no link with underwater exploration.

It means applying to our outdoor experiences on land the same slow-paced exploration and feeling of wonder that characterise regular snorkelling.

What is Land Snorkelling?

Hiking often is about the destination, a beautiful landmark that requires a couple of miles of walking to reach, or about the performance, to walk the longest distance in a certain amount of time.

Land Snorkelling puts the journey back at the centre of the hike. It professes wandering through nature with no destination, “taking the time to savour aspects of nature we ordinarily don't see or pay attention to," as co-creator of the term, Clyde Aspevig, says. It’s about noticing the delicate pattern of lichen spreading across the soil, standing still to feel the rhythm of the wind weaving through tall grass, and noticing how shadows stretch and shrink over uneven ground. With Land Snorkelling, immersing yourself in the quiet language of the landscape matters far more than reaching any particular destination.

What are its origins?

The term was first developed by Montana-based artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman, inspired by the beautiful environment of the American Prairie, a 463,000-acre reserve where they worked as volunteers. The park landscape of shortgrass prairie extending to the horizon, punctuated by rocky buttes, has no extraordinary landmarks but is a perfect environment to simply wander through nature with no destination, paying close attention to natural features, plants, and animals.

Aspevig writes on Landsnorkel.com how the term was created by Guzman: "On one of our early hikes together near Sedona, Arizona, Carol observed the flora and fauna underfoot with all its beauty and mystery. Her face lit up, and she looked at me and said, 'It's Land Snorkelling!".

Where to go for Land Snorkelling in India?

India, with its beautiful and diverse natural landscape, houses numerous locations ideal for land snorkelling. Here is a small list of perfect places to try Land Snorkelling in India.

Thar Desert, Rajasthan: Perfect for spotting dune beetles, sand patterns, and desert wildlife.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: Discover endless stretches of white salt, and be amazed by salt crystals, unique textures, and footprints of wildlife left in the soil.

Deccan Plateau’s Volcanic Rock Beds, Maharashtra: Some regions are full of basalt rock formations, fossils of ancient insects, ancient carvings, and micro ecosystems.

Nilgiri Hills, Tamil Nadu: Between the tea plantations are wooded trails with mossy rocks, tiny fungi, insect life, and even fresh animal tracks on the ground in the morning.

Western Ghats Forest Edges, Karnataka and Kerala: Buffer zones outside major forest reserves, especially after the monsoon season, are perfect for hikes through moist soil, decaying leaves, and mushrooms.

