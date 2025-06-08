World Oceans Day 2025: Check out some of the best eco-friendly beaches in India you can visit When the oceans thrive, it helps in the survival of the creatures living in these oceans, which eventually support the ecosystem. One of the ways to keep the oceans clean is by keeping the beaches clean. Here are some of the best eco-friendly beaches in India you can visit.

World Oceans Day is observed every year on June 8. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of oceans in supporting life and the role it plays in the planet's ecosystem. The planet has one large ocean (71% of our world is ocean), and hence, it is extremely important to keep it protected. When the oceans thrive, it helps in the survival of the creatures living in these oceans, which eventually support the ecosystem.

One of the ways to keep the oceans clean is by keeping the beaches clean. While there are several beaches that are extremely dirty, there are some eco-friendly ones which help to keep the ocean clean. Here are some of these beaches that you can visit in India.

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

This beach is not only stunning but also environmentally well-preserved. It has been given the Blue Flag certification, due to its high environmental and safety standards. The usage of plastic is very limited, and waste management is done well. The beach is lined with dense forests, and local authorities take care to maintain its natural charm.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam has made significant efforts toward sustainability, with frequent clean-up drives and an emphasis on eco-tourism. Resorts and homestays usually use renewable energy and have organic and locally sourced food. The state has also banned plastic bags on the coastline and promotes eco-tourism.

Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh

Another Blue Flag-certified beach, Rushikonda stands out for its clean sands, crystal waters and green surroundings. Solar-powered lighting, solid waste management and eco-friendly restroom facilities helped them achieve the certification.

Golden Beach, Odisha

This beach is one of the most well-maintained beaches in India, thanks to its stringent waste management and water quality standards. The beach has been recognised for its eco-friendly initiatives, including the installation of proper sanitation facilities and a solid waste management system.

Chandrabhaga Beach, Odisha

This is the first beach in Asia to receive the Blue Flag certification. Located near Konark, this beach has set an example in sustainable tourism. The beach offers solar-powered amenities, water recycling and wheelchair accessibility.

