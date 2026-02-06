Gym exercises that can be risky for spine health, according to experts While regular exercise strengthens the body, certain gym movements can be risky for spine health if performed without proper technique, guidance, or core stability. To avoid long-term back issues, focus on correct form, moderate weights, and seek professional supervision.

Regular exercise is vital for the health of the spine, but some workouts in the gym can be injurious if done with bad form, too much weight, or weak abdominals. Knowing what kind of movements put stress on the spine can avoid injuries such as disc problems, torn muscles, and chronic back pain.

Deadlifts and spinal strain

According to Dr Arun Bhanot, Director, Department of Spine Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, poor form and execution of heavy deadlifts are common causes of spinal injury. Rounding the lower back, jerking the weight off the floor, or lifting beyond one's capacity increases pressure on spinal discs. Deadlifts without proper form and supervision lead to disc bulges or muscle strain.

Barbell back squats and lower back stress

Heavy-loaded barbell back squats can also be dangerous. Leaning forward or falling into a knee-valgus position, or failure to maintain a neutral spine, can put excessive stress on the lower back. Of course, for beginners or weaker core muscles, this will be particularly true.

Sit-ups, crunches, and add to disc pressure

While sit-ups and crunches are popular exercises, they can be stressful to the spine if an individual does them excessively or with bad form. The repeated flexing of the spine with jerky movements can put stress on the disks, especially if an individual already has a preexisting spinal problem. Planks and core stability exercises are good alternatives.

Overhead shoulder press and lumbar hyperextension

The overhead shoulder press, particularly when performed while standing with a heavy weight, can lead to the lower back arching to the point of lumbar hyperextension. The lumbar spine can become compressed as a result.

Toe touches and ballistic stretching risks

Toe touches and ballistic stretches, where one bends or bounces, can overstretch spinal ligaments and muscle tissue. The chances of a disc injury may become greater because one may not always be flexible enough.

Smith machine exercises and spinal loading

Smith machine squats and leg presses may also become problematic if excessive stress is placed on the lower back to assume abnormal positions against the fixed track or bench. Extending the knees or using excessive weight will directly affect the spine.

How to protect your spine

To maintain spinal well-being, attention must be paid to proper technique, begin with moderate weights, train the core muscles, and prevent ego weightlifting. Tuning in to the body and consulting experts may go a long way in preventing spinal injuries while still allowing for exercise to be effective.

