Gained weight due to obesity? Practice THIS Yoga asana for 15 minutes in morning for amazing results

In today's lifestyle, the risk of many diseases has increased due to poor diet and lack of physical activity. However, we must always remember that yoga is very important if you want to stay fit in old age. Yoga has been in trend in India for centuries and now people from all over the world practice yoga. It is beneficial for both your health and body. If you want to lose weight and want to get mental peace along with a healthy body, then Surya Namaskar is very beneficial for you. In Surya Namaskar, all 12 asanas are done continuously, which gives many benefits. So, let's know how many health benefits will be obtained by doing Surya Namaskar and when should it be done.

These are the benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Weight Loss: Surya Namaskar is a cardiovascular exercise that is extremely helpful in weight loss. These asanas work to stretch your abdominal muscles and are effective in reducing weight around your waist. Surya Namaskar movements done at a fast pace helps in increasing metabolism.

Reducing anxiety: If you are prone to excessive stress and tension, do Surya Namaskar to control it. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar helps you calm down and get rid of worries and anxiety. This asana especially normalizes the activity of the thyroid.

Strengthens muscles: Surya Namaskar tones the muscles and joints and makes them strong. This asana makes the spine flexible and the muscles strong. If your bones are weak then do this asana.

Skin starts to glow: Regular practice of Surya Namaskar improves the blood circulation of a person which brings glow to your face; and improves skin texture, making the skin look radiant.

When to do Surya Namaskar?

You should usually do Surya Namaskar in the morning. Doing this asana in the morning refreshes the body as well as the mind. Doing this asana in the morning will make you feel energetic throughout the day. If you do not have time, you can do this yoga asana in the evening as well. This routine also helps you to relieve stress when done in the evening.

