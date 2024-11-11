Squats are beneficial in reducing fat from waist, thighs; know other benefits and right way to perform

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Squats are beneficial in reducing fat from waist

If your lower body fat is also increasing day by day, then to reduce it, you must include squats in your exercise routine. Squats strengthen the muscles of the thighs, hamstrings, and hips. It also reduces the increasing fat of thighs and waist. Squats burn calories rapidly, which keeps the body fit. Not only this, body strength and flexibility also increase rapidly with this exercise. Therefore, if you want to reduce the weight of the lower part of your body, then include squats in your regular fitness routine.

Benefits of Squats:

Strengthens lower body muscles: Squats activate lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Increased muscle strength can reduce the risk of falls and injuries. Improves core strength: When done correctly, squats activate your core muscles. Squats require the activation of your core muscles (abdominal and lower back) to maintain balance. Increases flexibility: Squats stretch the hip flexors, calves, and lower back. Doing this increases flexibility in the body, which reduces muscle stiffness or root pain. Burns calories: Burns calories: Squats are a compound exercise that burns calories quickly. Due to increased calories, obesity increases rapidly, so this exercise is effective in reducing it. Beneficial for joints: Squats are beneficial for joint health, especially the knees and hips. Strong muscles around the joints provide better support and reduce the risk of arthritis and joint pain.

How to perform Squats?

First of all, stand in a careful posture. Open both your hands in front of you. Now bend your knees as if you are sitting on a chair. During this, there should be an equal distance between both your feet. Now, bend down until your thighs are parallel to the ground. After this, come back to normal position. Do this 20 times in 3 sets.

