Doing only cardio after 40? Longevity expert explains why it’s not enough for long-term health

New Delhi:

As you move past 40, the body does not respond the same way it used to. Energy shifts. Recovery slows down a bit. And fitness, if anything, needs more thought than before. Not less.

A lot of people are told to lean heavily into cardio at this stage. Keep the heart strong. Stay active. It sounds sensible. But according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, that advice is only half the picture. And sometimes, that gap matters.

Why cardio alone does not cover everything after 40

Dr Vass spoke about this in an Instagram post on April 20. He pointed out that while cardio is important, relying on it alone is not enough.

“‘Do more cardio’ is not wrong (advice),” he said, adding that “it’s just incomplete.”

He explained this through VO2 max, which measures how efficiently your body uses oxygen during exercise.

“VO2 max is the strongest single predictor of all-cause mortality. That part is true. And cardio is how you train it. Also true,” he stated. He then added, “But here’s what the research actually shows. Muscle mass is the second strongest predictor of longevity. And it’s declining three to eight per cent per decade after 40 if you’re not doing resistance training.”

The concern, as he explained, is simple. Cardio does not preserve muscle. And if muscle mass keeps dropping, overall health takes a hit. In some cases, he noted, overdoing cardio without strength training can even accelerate muscle loss.

What a balanced fitness routine should actually look like

The answer is not choosing between cardio and weights. It is about doing both, and doing them right.

Dr Vass laid out a clear routine for people in their 40s. Structured, but realistic.

For cardio:

Zone two cardio three to four times a week

An intensity where conversation is possible, but slightly uncomfortable

Around 30 to 45 minutes per session

This supports mitochondrial function and improves cardiac output, which affects VO2 max

For strength training:

Heavy compound movements two to three times a week

Exercises like squats, deadlifts, presses and rows

These help maintain muscle mass, regulate blood sugar, protect joints and support metabolic health

He summed it up with a clear warning.

“The question isn’t cardio or weights. The question is whether you’re doing enough of each in the right ratio,” he said. He added that “most people are heavy on one, ignoring the other. And that imbalance is where risk lies.”

The takeaway is not complicated. Cardio helps. Strength training matters just as much. And after 40, ignoring either one is not really an option.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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