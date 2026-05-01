Fat loss vs water loss: What your weighing scale is not telling you

New Delhi:

You step on the scale. The number drops quickly in the first few days, and it feels like progress. But then it slows down or even goes up, and suddenly it feels like something has gone wrong.

In most cases, nothing has. The confusion often comes from not understanding the difference between fat loss and water loss. These are two very different processes that show up the same way on the scale.

Why early weight loss feels dramatic

“When people start a new diet, the initial drop in weight is often not purely fat loss,” explains Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder and Transformation Coach. The body stores carbohydrates as glycogen in the liver and muscles. Each gram of glycogen holds about three grams of water.

So when you reduce calorie intake, especially carbs, your body starts using these stores for energy and releases both glycogen and the water attached to it. That is why the first one to two weeks often show a rapid drop. But it is not all fat.

Why does progress slow down after that

Once glycogen stores are reduced, the body shifts. It begins focusing more on burning fat, which is a slower and more gradual process. This is where expectations often clash with reality.

“The rapid pace of weight loss in the beginning does not continue, and expecting it to can lead to frustration,” Swami notes.

When weight loss is not actually fat loss

It is entirely possible to lose weight without improving body composition. Extreme diets, dehydration, or cutting carbs drastically can lead to quick results, but most of that is water loss.

Water loss does not improve strength, body composition, or long-term results. It simply changes what the scale shows.

Why can the scale go up overnight

That sudden increase after a cheat meal is not fat gain. Even a 1 to 1.5 kg jump overnight is often just the body restoring glycogen along with the water that comes with it.

“Water fluctuations are a normal physiological response, not a setback,” Swami explains.

What you should actually focus on

The goal is not just weight loss. It is fat loss. And that looks different. Slower and steadier progress. Consistent changes over time, better energy and strength. Visible body composition changes.

The weighing scale tells a story. But not always the full one. Understanding the difference between fat loss and water loss helps you read that story better without unnecessary frustration.

Also read: After losing 20 kg, fitness influencer shares simple 7-day meal plan for weight loss