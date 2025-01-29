Do you get pain in your knees as soon as you wake up? Do these exercises to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A few exercises to get relief from knee pain in the morning.

Pain in the knees on waking up in the morning has become a common problem among adults, this problem is especially seen in older people. If there are elderly people in your house who complain of pain in the knees upon waking up in the morning, then we have shared some effective exercises which can be practised in the morning to get relief from knee pain. Taking to Instagram, Yoga expert Kamya has shared a few exercises.

Toe Curls

Toe curls are a straightforward and effective exercise that strengthens the leg muscles, increases flexibility and relieves knee pain.

To do this, sit on a comfortable flat surface.

now straighten your legs.

Now bend your toes downwards and then lift them upwards.

Repeat this process at least 20 times.

This is known as toe-curling.

Alternator Ankle Stretch

This is also an effective exercise that helps improve the flexibility and strength of your calves and ankles.

To do this, sit on a comfortable flat surface.

now straighten your legs.

Now bend the ankles of your feet downwards and then lift them upwards.

Do this process once with the right leg and then once with the left leg.

Repeat this at least 20 times.

Stretch and Hold

To do this, sit on a comfortable flat surface.

Now straighten your legs.

Now stretch the ankles of your feet towards you.

Hold it for 10 seconds.

Then come back to normal condition.

Repeat this also at least 10 times.

Cushioned Ankle Stretch

To do this, sit on a comfortable flat surface.

now straighten your legs

Now place a cushion under your knees.

Now bend the ankles up and down alternately.

Repeat this process also 10 times.

Apart from this, to get relief from knee pain, you should do a toe walk, your heels will be above the ground surface and the entire weight will be on the toes.

