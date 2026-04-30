Could poor digestion be causing your body pain? Ayurvedic doctor explains

New Delhi:

Long-term pain doesn’t usually appear overnight. It builds quietly. Most people deal with it at the surface level. Painkillers, temporary fixes, quick relief. But when it keeps returning, it’s often a sign that something deeper is off.

According to Dr. Partap Chauhan, Ayurveda practitioner with over 45 years of experience, two of the most overlooked contributors to chronic pain are lifestyle patterns and digestion. In Ayurveda, the body is seen as one connected system. “The body does not function in isolation. What you eat, how you live, and how your system processes everything are all deeply linked,” he explains. When that balance is disturbed, recovery becomes slower.

How digestion affects pain

Digestion, or Agni, plays a central role in maintaining overall balance. When it works well, the body processes food efficiently and absorbs nutrients properly. But when digestion weakens, things begin to change.

“When digestion becomes irregular, the body is unable to fully process what it receives,” Dr. Chauhan says. That’s when Ama, or toxins, begin to form.

“These toxins don’t just stay in the digestive system. They circulate and settle in areas that are already vulnerable, like joints or muscles under strain,” he explains. Over time, this leads to stiffness, inflammation and recurring pain.

“When digestion is compromised, the body begins to carry what it cannot process. That burden often expresses itself as pain,” he adds. It’s not immediate. It develops gradually.

How lifestyle keeps the cycle going

Lifestyle plays an equally important role. Irregular eating habits, lack of movement, poor posture and inconsistent sleep can all disrupt the body’s natural rhythm.

“When daily routines are inconsistent, the body loses its sense of balance. This directly affects digestion, circulation and the body’s ability to recover,” he notes. The impact builds over time.

Ayurveda focuses on dinacharya, or a structured daily routine, to restore stability. “Simple habits like eating at regular times, staying physically active and getting proper rest can make a significant difference over time,” Dr. Chauhan says. It’s about consistency, not intensity.

Why balance matters more than quick fixes

Managing chronic pain isn’t just about reducing symptoms. It’s about improving the internal environment so the body can heal on its own.

“When digestion improves and lifestyle becomes aligned, the body gradually regains its ability to repair and recover,” he explains. That shift may be slow, but it’s steady.

“Sustainable relief comes from restoring balance, not just addressing symptoms,” Dr. Chauhan concludes. That’s the long-term approach.

Over time, this doesn’t just reduce pain. It supports overall well-being in a more lasting way.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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