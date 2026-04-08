Why your joints feel stiff in the morning? How to tell if it’s rheumatoid arthritis

New Delhi:

There’s a certain kind of stiffness many people brush off. Fingers feel tight, knees resist movement, and the body takes a little longer to “wake up” in the morning. Most of the time, it’s blamed on fatigue, long hours or just getting older.

But when that stiffness shows up every morning and refuses to ease quickly, it may be worth paying closer attention. In some cases, it could be an early sign of something more serious.

When stiffness is more than just discomfort

“Persistent morning stiffness that lasts longer than usual can be an early indicator of inflammatory arthritis,” says Dr Chirag Rajkumar Kopp, Consultant in Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru.

Unlike general aches that improve within minutes, inflammatory stiffness can last for an hour or more, making simple activities like brushing teeth or holding objects difficult.

What makes rheumatoid arthritis different

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is not caused by ageing or overuse. Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune disease where the immune system targets the joints.

Inflammation results from this, leading to pain, swelling, warmth, and stiffness in the joints, particularly when there is rest.

With time, without treatment, the inflammation causes joint damage.

The early signs people often miss

One of the most important red flags would be morning stiffness that persists for more than 30 to 60 minutes.

The following could also be among the indications of RA:

Joint swelling

Symmetrical pain (both hands, or both knees)

Joint warmth or tenderness

Fatigue or exhaustion

Due to their subtle nature, people tend to overlook these symptoms or dismiss them as normal stress and tension.

Which joints are usually affected

RA often begins in smaller joints, especially in the hands, wrists and feet. Symptoms usually appear symmetrically, meaning both sides of the body are affected in a similar way. Over time, untreated inflammation can change joint shape and function.

Who is more at risk

Rheumatoid arthritis can occur in anyone; however, it affects more women than men, especially those between 30 and 50 years old. Some of the factors that could trigger this condition include smoking, personal behaviour, and family history of autoimmune disease. Most importantly, young people must not dismiss joint pain just because they think they are “too young for arthritis.”

Why early diagnosis matters

Though rheumatoid arthritis can be controlled, timing is key. An early diagnosis helps treatment to keep inflammation under check, relieve pain and prevent joint destruction. The diagnosis usually requires blood tests, medical imaging, and clinical examination.

It’s not just about joints

In advanced and uncontrolled stages of this condition, RA may also impact other organs like the lungs, eyes, bones, and even the heart. Therefore, the importance of early intervention goes beyond convenience; it becomes crucial.

Not all types of joint pain require urgent medical attention, but repeated symptoms should always be considered. Morning joint stiffness that persists for an unusually long time or starts affecting your activities may signal an issue you should investigate. Because the earlier it’s found, the more your joints will thank you for that.

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